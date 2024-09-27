In Pictures

Israel attacks school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza

A mass burial is also held in Khan Younis after 88 unidentifiable bodies of Palestinians were sent to Gaza by Israel.

Mourners pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 27 Sep 2024

An Israeli air attack on a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza has killed at least 15 people.

The Israeli military confirmed it struck the school in the Jabalia refugee camp, claiming it was targeting Hamas fighters.

The bombing on Thursday brought the number of people killed in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours to 36.

Footage from the Hafsa al-Faluja School showed rescue workers rushing casualties out of the compound amid widespread debris and crowds of people. One video showed men wrapping a mangled, severed torso in a plastic sheet and putting body parts into a cooler.

Israeli forces have repeatedly struck schools, alleging that Hamas uses them as “command centres” to plan attacks. The Palestinian group has denied the charges.

Many school buildings have been repurposed to shelter displaced families across the besieged enclave where the majority of its 2.3 million people have been repeatedly uprooted by the war.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, the authorities buried the bodies of 88 Palestinians that Israel returned to Gaza in a mass grave.

The Health Ministry denounced what it called the “inhumane and immoral” way Israel had treated the bodies, saying they were sent back piled in a truck with no information to identify them.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 41,534 Palestinians and wounded 96,092, according to the latest figures released on Thursday by the Health Ministry. More than half of the dead have been women and children, including about 1,300 babies and toddlers under the age of two.

The attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on school buildings housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza, where fighting has raged for nearly a year. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Most of the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people have been displaced multiple times by the war with many seeking shelter in school buildings. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the civil defence agency in Gaza, said 15 people were killed, including children and women, and dozens were wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the school in Jabalia. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A strike on the United Nations-run al-Jaouni school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least 18 people, including six staff members of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), on September 11, 2024 [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
In the southern city of Khan Younis, the authorities buried the bodies of 88 Palestinians that Israel returned to Gaza, in a mass grave, with the Health Ministry condemning the Israeli military for the "inhumane" way the remains were treated. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
The ministry said the Israeli army sent back a container this week containing the 88 bodies "without any data or information that could help identify" them. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
The bodies were mostly decomposed, and the ministry also accused Israel of "exhuming graves and stealing bodies", saying it held it "fully responsible for the inhumane and unethical treatment of the bodies". [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
People watch as an excavator pours sand over one of the 88 bodies buried in a mass grave in Khan Yunis
People watch as an excavator pours sand over one of the 88 bodies buried in a mass grave in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
A Palestinian man stands next to a mural that he painted on the rooftop of a destroyed house in Khan Younis, to show his solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon. [Eyad Baba/AFP]