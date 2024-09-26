A Palestinian woman was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli military incursion in the village of Anza in southern Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, its teams transported a woman’s body and four injured people, three of them women, to a hospital following the assault on Wednesday.

The injured included a 73-year-old woman who was shot in the head, a 9-year-old girl, and a young man who suffered jaw injuries, it said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of Zohour Qassem Amour, 32, from Israeli gunfire in Anza.​​​​​​​

More than 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7 – the deadliest year there since the United Nations began tracking casualties in 2005.

In August, Israel launched the largest raids in the West Bank in more than two decades, targeting Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in particular, with hundreds of ground troops advancing in bulldozers and armoured vehicles, supported by fighter jets and drones that dropped bombs.

At least 30 houses were searched in Dura, Hebron, on Thursday morning, while six Palestinians were arrested during an ongoing raid in Idhna.

Israeli forces raided Safa, west of Ramallah, and carried out mass arrests while also blowing up a house.

Earlier, Israeli forces arrested a young man in Jenin after stopping and searching his vehicle, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. A 15-year-old boy was injured when he was run over by an Israeli military vehicle during another incursion in Nablus’s at-Taawon street. Five other people were arrested in the al-Jabriyat neighbourhood in Jenin, according to Wafa.

Israeli forces also raided several villages and towns in the northern West Bank, including Jamma’in, south of Nablus, and arrested three Palestinians.