In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Deadly Israeli assault in the occupied West Bank

One woman was killed and five others injured, including a 9-year-old girl, during the raid in southern Jenin.

Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
People flee during an Israeli army raid in Jenin, on September 25 [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Published On 26 Sep 2024

A Palestinian woman was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli military incursion in the village of Anza in southern Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, its teams transported a woman’s body and four injured people, three of them women, to a hospital following the assault on Wednesday.

The injured included a 73-year-old woman who was shot in the head, a 9-year-old girl, and a young man who suffered jaw injuries, it said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of Zohour Qassem Amour, 32, from Israeli gunfire in Anza.​​​​​​​

More than 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7 – the deadliest year there since the United Nations began tracking casualties in 2005.

In August, Israel launched the largest raids in the West Bank in more than two decades, targeting Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in particular, with hundreds of ground troops advancing in bulldozers and armoured vehicles, supported by fighter jets and drones that dropped bombs.

At least 30 houses were searched in Dura, Hebron, on Thursday morning, while six Palestinians were arrested during an ongoing raid in Idhna.

Israeli forces raided Safa, west of Ramallah, and carried out mass arrests while also blowing up a house.

Earlier, Israeli forces arrested a young man in Jenin after stopping and searching his vehicle, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. A 15-year-old boy was injured when he was run over by an Israeli military vehicle during another incursion in Nablus’s at-Taawon street. Five other people were arrested in the al-Jabriyat neighbourhood in Jenin, according to Wafa.

Israeli forces also raided several villages and towns in the northern West Bank, including Jamma’in, south of Nablus, and arrested three Palestinians.

Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
A military vehicle with a laser moves during an Israeli raid in Jenin. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Advertisement
Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
A Palestinian man holds his shoes while facing an Israeli military vehicle in Jenin. In August, Israel launched the largest raids in the West Bank in more than two decades, targeting Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in particular. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
Palestinian youth flee as Israeli military vehicles drive through Jenin. The largest Israeli assault on the occupied territories since the second Intifada in the early 2000s has killed dozens of Palestinians at a time when Israel is also engaged in a devastating war on Gaza. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
Israeli army vehicles drive in Jenin. Palestinians in the occupied territory have been struggling to secure basic necessities, including food and water, due to the widespread destruction by Israeli forces. [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
Israeli soldiers surrounded the Jenin Government Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital and obstructed ambulance services. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
An Israeli Army vehicle and an ambulance in front of the main entrance to the Jenin Government Hospital. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Advertisement
Deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank
An Israeli Army bulldozer digging up a street during the raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, which is home to nearly 50,000 people. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Smoke rises after an explosion during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank Jenin
Smoke rises after an explosion during an Israeli military assault on Jenin. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]