Protesters have demonstrated across the United States against Washington’s military support for Israel, as the risk of a full-fledged conflict in the Middle East grows.

Dozens of protesters gathered in Herald Square in New York City on Tuesday evening carrying banners and chanting. Antiwar activists have demanded an arms embargo against Israel as it has switched the focus of its firepower from Gaza to Lebanon.

The banners read: “Hands off Lebanon now” and “No US-Israeli war on Lebanon,” according to the ANSWER coalition, an acronym for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism. Chants included “Hands off the Middle East,” “Free Palestine” and “Biden, Harris, Trump and Bibi; none are welcome in our city”.

A smaller protest with similar slogans and banners was seen near the White House in Washington on a rainy Tuesday evening.

“Israel’s attacks in Lebanon and the ongoing siege and genocide in Gaza are made possible by the huge amount of bombs, missiles and warplanes provided by the US government,” the ANSWER coalition said in a statement.

Protests were also being organised in other cities including San Francisco, Seattle, San Antonio and Phoenix, it added.

The US has seen months of protests over Israel’s war in Gaza that has killed almost 41,500 people, according to the local health ministry, caused a hunger crisis, displaced the entire 2.3 million population of the enclave and led to genocide allegations – which Israeli denies – at the International Court of Justice.

Israel’s offensive in Lebanon since Monday morning has killed at least 560 people, including 50 children, and wounded 1,800. Israel says it has struck positions held by Hezbollah, while the the Iran-backed group has fired rockets and missiles at Israeli military posts.

The violence has raised concerns of a widened regional war that could destabilise the Middle East. Leaders of United Nations member states met this week in New York with the situation in the region at the top of the agenda.