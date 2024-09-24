In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Tens of thousands flee Israeli bombardment of Lebanon

Israel is continuing its massive campaign of air strikes against Lebanon, which is the deadliest since the 2006 war.

Lebanon
People travel with their belongings in a truck as they arrive in the coastal town of Naameh, south of Lebanon's capital Beirut, after fleeing their homes in the south of the country. [Fadel Itani/AFP]
Published On 24 Sep 2024

Tens of thousands of Lebanese have fled their homes in the face of intensifying Israeli bombardment, the United Nations has said.

Israel continued its massive air strike campaign on Tuesday after close to 500 people were killed and thousands injured by its bombs the previous day. The attacks have seen Lebanese civilians continue to seek to escape the south of the country, although strikes have also hit locations across the country.

“We are gravely concerned about the serious escalation in the attacks that we saw yesterday,” UN refugee agency spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

“Tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes yesterday and overnight, and the numbers continue to grow,” he said.

Israeli air raids killed at least 492 people on Monday, including 35 children, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, marking the deadliest bombardment of the country in nearly two decades.

Longtime foes Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in near-daily cross-border exchanges of fire since Palestinian group Hamas staged an unprecedented attack on Israel last October 7.

However, Israel has now boosted its operations. Monday’s bombardment was by far the largest it has launched against Lebanon since a full-scale war raged between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

“This is a region that has already been devastated by war and a country that knows suffering all too well,” Saltmarsh said. “The toll on civilians is unacceptable.”

Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, said the agency was “extremely alarmed” by the sharp escalation of hostilities and called on “all parties to immediately cease the violence and to ensure the protection of civilians”.

UNICEF decried the impact of the attack on children.

“We are warning today that any further escalation in this conflict will be absolutely catastrophic for all children in Lebanon,” said Ettie Higgins, UNICEF’s deputy representative in Lebanon.

“Yesterday was Lebanon’s worst day in 18 years. This violence has to stop immediately, or the consequences will be unconscionable.”

lebanon
Lebanese citizens who fled from southern villages arrive in Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Vehicles wait in traffic in the town of Damour, south of the capital Beirut on September 24, 2024, as people flee southern Lebanon. - Israel announced dozens of new air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon on September 24, a day after 492 people, including 35 children, were killed in the deadliest bombardment since a devastating war in 2006. (Photo by Ibrahim AMRO / AFP)
Damour, a town south of Beirut, sees huge traffic jams as people try to flee southern Lebanon. [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]
Lebanon Israel
People seeking to flee the southern port city of Sidon are stuck in heavy traffic on a highway headed to Beirut. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Lebanon
People who have fled their villages in southern Lebanon are received at a Beirut art institute transformed into a shelter for the displaced. [Fadel Itani/AFP]
Lebanon Israel
Volunteers carry an elderly man at a shelter for displaced people in Beirut. [Fadel Itani/AFP]
Lebanon Israel
Displaced people settle at a waterfront promenade in the southern port city of Sidon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Lebanese citizens who fled on the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes Monday, sit on their cars at a highway that links to Beirut city
Israeli air raids killed at least 492 people on Monday, including 35 children, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, marking the deadliest bombardment of the country in nearly two decades. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]