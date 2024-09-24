In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Lebanon attacks

Deadly Israeli attack on residential area in Beirut leaves carnage

Israeli military says it targeted a top Hezbollah commander in an attack that killed and injured multiple people.

Israeli strike on southern Beirut
A firefighter works at the site of an Israeli attack, in Beirut's southern suburbs [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Published On 24 Sep 2024

At least six people have been killed and 15 wounded in an Israeli air attack targeting Beirut’s southern suburb of Ghobeiri according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The initial toll from the attack on Tuesday is expected to rise as emergency services continue their work at the scene.

Reporting from Beirut, Al Jazeera correspondent Dorsa Jabbri said it was the third Israeli attack on that area of Beirut since Friday.

“There was an attack yesterday with Israel claiming to have targeted a high-ranking member of Hezbollah and that assassination was unsuccessful. And all this is happening as the country is in a state of high alert, with a huge crisis in terms of internally displaced people,” she said.

The Israeli military said it had “conducted a targeted strike in Beirut” on a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday. Hezbollah has not commented on whether he was killed.

An AFP photographer at the site of the attack said it had destroyed two floors of a building located in a densely packed residential area, and damaged dozens of nearby cars and motorbikes.

A crane was brought in to evacuate residents stranded in their apartments in nearby damaged buildings, the photographer said, with other cranes moving vehicles and removing rubble.

Hezbollah security cordoned off the site of the attack while rescuers looked for survivors amid the rubble of damaged buildings, water tanks and torn electric wires.

Hezbollah and its longtime foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted last October.

But on Monday, Israel launched devastating attacks across Lebanon’s south and east, killing more than 550 people according to the Health Ministry – the deadliest single-day toll since Hezbollah and Israel last went to war in 2006.

The attacks came after coordinated explosions of communication devices killed 39 people and wounded thousands on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Israeli strike on southern Beirut
A rescuer searches for survivors in a building that was hit by an Israeli air raid in Beirut. [Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
Israeli forces have killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, in air raids it conducted across Lebanon since September 23. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
At least 1,835 Lebanese people were wounded in the attacks, the country’s health ministry said. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
Members of the civil defence and firefighting unit work at the site of an Israeli attack in Beirut. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
The Israeli army has said in a statement it has used 2,000 munitions in approximately 1,500 attacks targeting 'terrorist infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory'. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
A man moves debris at the site of an Israeli attack in southern Beirut. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Advertisement
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
People gather near a damaged vehicle at the site of an Israeli attack. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
A Lebanese Red Cross vehicle stands at the site of an Israeli attack. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Israeli strike on southern Beirut
The Israeli military attacks made Monday Lebanon's deadliest day in decades. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]