In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli air raids hit wide swaths of southern Lebanon, kill at least 182

Lebanese Health Ministry says children, women and medics among victims of intensified Israeli air attacks.

Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli air attacks [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Published On 23 Sep 2024

Israeli air attacks on southern Lebanon have killed at least 182 people and wounded more than 700, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Children, women and medics were among the victims in Monday’s attacks that came after Israel told residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah had stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the group.

Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
A Lebanese man checks a message received on his mobile phone calling people to evacuate the areas where Hezbollah hides its weapons [Joseph Eid/AFP]

Lebanese media also reported that residents received text messages telling them to move away from any building where Hezbollah stores arms until further notice.

The warnings were the first of their kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict that has forced the displacement of communities on both sides of the border.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched about 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

The increasing strikes and counterstrikes have raised fears of an all-out war.

With Israel’s war on Gaza approaching the one-year mark, Hezbollah has decided to continue its strikes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged and bombarded territory even as Israel says it is committed to returning calm to its northern border.

Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
This picture taken from northern Israel along the border with southern Lebanon shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment in Lebanon. [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
Advertisement
Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
Israel said more than 300 Hezbollah sites had been targeted on Monday in dozens of strikes. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
A man walks on a beach as smoke billows over southern Lebanon following Israeli attacks. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
Ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of Lebanon becoming "another Gaza" and said it was "clear that both sides are not interested in a ceasefire" there. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported "more than 80 air strikes in half an hour", targeting south Lebanon, as well as "intense raids" in the Bekaa Valley to the east. [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their homes since October last year. [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
Advertisement
Israel strikes wide swaths of southern Lebanon
Smoke billows from the site of Israeli air raids on Anqoun, near the Lebanon-Israel border. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]