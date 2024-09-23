Israeli air attacks on southern Lebanon have killed at least 182 people and wounded more than 700, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Children, women and medics were among the victims in Monday’s attacks that came after Israel told residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate from homes and other buildings where it claimed Hezbollah had stored weapons, saying the military would conduct “extensive strikes” against the group.

Lebanese media also reported that residents received text messages telling them to move away from any building where Hezbollah stores arms until further notice.

The warnings were the first of their kind in nearly a year of steadily escalating conflict that has forced the displacement of communities on both sides of the border.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched about 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

The increasing strikes and counterstrikes have raised fears of an all-out war.

With Israel’s war on Gaza approaching the one-year mark, Hezbollah has decided to continue its strikes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged and bombarded territory even as Israel says it is committed to returning calm to its northern border.