Russia launches barrage of drones and missiles at Kyiv

Air raid alerts went out across Ukraine as Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles, damaging homes and infrastructure.

A Russian missile strike hits Kyiv during a Russian air attack, on September 2, 2024. [Reuters]
Published On 2 Sep 2024

Russia launched a barrage of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, as well as other cities across the country.

A series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters, said Ukraine’s air force. Air strikes also targeted Kharkiv and other cities.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency services were called to the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. One person was reportedly injured by falling debris in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said more than 10 cruise missiles, about 10 ballistic missiles and a drone fired at the Ukrainian capital and its suburbs were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defences.

Ukrainian forces said that overall they destroyed 22 out of 35 missiles and 20 out of 23 attack drones over the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region, confirmed an early morning strike on the Industrialnyi district.

The barrage comes a day after Russia’s military reported intercepting and destroying 158 Ukrainian drones targeting multiple Russian regions in one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks of the war that has raged for more than two years.

Firefighters work at a site of a sports complex of a university damaged during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Rescuers working to extinguish a fire following a missile attack in Kyiv. [Handout via AFP]
Investigators inspect the site of the Russian missile strike on an office building in Kyiv. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a rocket hit a building of a higher education institution in Kyiv. [Vasilisa Stepanenko/AP Photo]
Rescue workers clear the rubble at a sports facility destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv. [Yevhen Titov/AP Photo]
Paramedics help an injured man at a destroyed sports facility in Kharkiv. [Yevhen Titov/AP Photo]
Paramedics give first aid to injured colleagues near an ambulance after twin Russian bombings in Kharkiv
Paramedics give first aid to injured colleagues in Kharkiv. [George Ivanchenko/AP Photo]