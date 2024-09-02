Russia launched a barrage of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, as well as other cities across the country.

A series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters, said Ukraine’s air force. Air strikes also targeted Kharkiv and other cities.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency services were called to the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. One person was reportedly injured by falling debris in Shevchenkivskyi district.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said more than 10 cruise missiles, about 10 ballistic missiles and a drone fired at the Ukrainian capital and its suburbs were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defences.

Ukrainian forces said that overall they destroyed 22 out of 35 missiles and 20 out of 23 attack drones over the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region, confirmed an early morning strike on the Industrialnyi district.

The barrage comes a day after Russia’s military reported intercepting and destroying 158 Ukrainian drones targeting multiple Russian regions in one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks of the war that has raged for more than two years.