A nationwide strike has brought Israel to a halt in a bid to raise pressure on the government to secure the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

Relatives and demonstrators have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not doing enough to bring the captives back alive, and during mass rallies on Sunday and Monday called for a truce deal to help free dozens who remain captive.

Several major cities across Israel joined the strike, closing schools and municipal services for several hours, despite a court in Tel Aviv ruling that the shutdown was politically motivated and must end.

Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv was operating “as usual”, said a spokeswoman, but takeoffs were halted for two hours.

In Jerusalem and some other cities, life appeared to go on as usual. Some private companies, like public transportation providers, have partially suspended operations in support of the strike.

Monday’s strike followed a day of mass protests on Sunday that saw tens of thousands on the streets of Tel Aviv and elsewhere, part of a series of anti-government rallies during the war.

On Monday, protesters again blocked roads in Tel Aviv.