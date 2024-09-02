In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israelis strike for Gaza deal after more captives found dead

Thousands join demonstrations calling for PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to sign a ceasefire and captives swap deal.

Strike raises pressure on Israeli PM as US prepares ‘final’ ceasefire deal
Israeli protesters took to the streets for a second day on Monday and the largest trade union launched a general strike to press the government to reach a deal to return captives. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Published On 2 Sep 2024

A nationwide strike has brought Israel to a halt in a bid to raise pressure on the government to secure the release of the remaining captives in Gaza.

Relatives and demonstrators have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not doing enough to bring the captives back alive, and during mass rallies on Sunday and Monday called for a truce deal to help free dozens who remain captive.

Several major cities across Israel joined the strike, closing schools and municipal services for several hours, despite a court in Tel Aviv ruling that the shutdown was politically motivated and must end.

Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv was operating “as usual”, said a spokeswoman, but takeoffs were halted for two hours.

In Jerusalem and some other cities, life appeared to go on as usual. Some private companies, like public transportation providers, have partially suspended operations in support of the strike.

Monday’s strike followed a day of mass protests on Sunday that saw tens of thousands on the streets of Tel Aviv and elsewhere, part of a series of anti-government rallies during the war.

On Monday, protesters again blocked roads in Tel Aviv.

The strike disrupted transport and medical services in several Israeli districts and many shops and businesses were closed. [Jack Guez/AFP]
The demonstrators are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire agreement with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home. [Jack Guez/AFP]
The demonstrations on Sunday appeared to be the largest since the start of the war, with organizers estimating that up to 500,000 people joined nationwide events and the main rally in Tel Aviv. Israeli media estimated that 200,000 to 400,000 took part.
Outgoing flights at the airport were halted for two hours on Monday morning as part of a general strike. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
On Monday, thousands again gathered in Tel Aviv, waving blue and white Israeli flags or holding photographs of the remaining 101 captives aloft. [Jack Guez/AFP]
The strike and street demonstrations follow months of protests by families representing some of the captives and underscore the deep divisions that have opened up in Israel over Netanyahu's approach to securing a ceasefire deal. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Despite pressure from his own defence minister as well as senior generals and intelligence officials, Netanyahu has insisted on maintaining Israeli troops in key points of the Gaza Strip after any ceasefire. [Jack Guez/AFP]
A policeman scuffles with a protester as families and supporters of Israeli captives hold a rally calling for their release in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Some services at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main air transport hub, were suspended in the morning, although incoming flights were still landing while bus and light rail services in many areas were either cancelled or only partially functioning. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Families and supporters of Israeli captives lift placards and chant slogans calling for their release during a rally in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]