Israelis erupt in protest to demand Gaza ceasefire

Anger rises against PM Netanyahu as protesters call on him to work harder to secure the return of captives held in Gaza.

A man raises his arms in front of burning wooden pallets as protesters block Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway
Protesters block Tel Aviv's Ayalon Highway during an antigovernment rally. [Oren Ziv/AFP]
Published On 2 Sep 2024

Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis have surged into the streets after six captives were found dead in Gaza.

Chanting “Now! Now!”, the crowds demanded on Sunday night that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

The mass outpouring of anger appeared to be the largest such demonstration in 11 months of war. Protesters said it felt like a possible turning point, although the country remains deeply divided.

Israel’s largest trade union, Histadrut, sought to raise the pressure further as it called a general strike for Monday. It aims to shut down or disrupt the main sectors of the economy, including banking, healthcare and the country’s main airport.

Ceasefire negotiations have dragged on for months. Many blame Netanyahu for failing to reach a deal, which opinion polls show a majority of Israelis favour.

Three of the six captives who were found dead — including an Israeli American — were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal that was discussed in July. This fuelled fury and frustration among the protesters.

The military said all six captives were killed shortly before Israeli forces reached.

Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the stalled negotiations. “Whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal,” he said.

Hamas has offered to release the captives in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile members of Gaza’s armed groups.

Top security officials say the intense pressure on Hamas has created favourable conditions for a ceasefire deal. The army, noting the difficulty of rescue operations, has acknowledged that a deal is the only way to bring home large numbers of captives safely.

The mass outpouring of anger on Sunday night appeared to be the largest such demonstration in 11 months of the war. Protesters said it felt like a possible turning point. [Oren Ziv/AFP]
Thousands of demonstrators rally outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. [Abir Sultan/EPA]
Protesters wave flags and placards in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Protesters face off with Israeli police during the rally in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Police officers detain protesters in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Police detain a protester. [Florion Goga/Reuters]
A forum of captives' families has demanded a “complete halt of the country” to push for a ceasefire to ensure the captives' release. [Oren Alon/Reuters]