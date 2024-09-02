Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis have surged into the streets after six captives were found dead in Gaza.

Chanting “Now! Now!”, the crowds demanded on Sunday night that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

The mass outpouring of anger appeared to be the largest such demonstration in 11 months of war. Protesters said it felt like a possible turning point, although the country remains deeply divided.

Israel’s largest trade union, Histadrut, sought to raise the pressure further as it called a general strike for Monday. It aims to shut down or disrupt the main sectors of the economy, including banking, healthcare and the country’s main airport.

Ceasefire negotiations have dragged on for months. Many blame Netanyahu for failing to reach a deal, which opinion polls show a majority of Israelis favour.

Three of the six captives who were found dead — including an Israeli American — were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a proposed ceasefire deal that was discussed in July. This fuelled fury and frustration among the protesters.

The military said all six captives were killed shortly before Israeli forces reached.

Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the stalled negotiations. “Whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal,” he said.

Hamas has offered to release the captives in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile members of Gaza’s armed groups.

Top security officials say the intense pressure on Hamas has created favourable conditions for a ceasefire deal. The army, noting the difficulty of rescue operations, has acknowledged that a deal is the only way to bring home large numbers of captives safely.