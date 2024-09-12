In Pictures

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn makes history with first private spacewalk

Two astronauts stepped out of the SpaceX Dragon capsule to perform the world’s first private spacewalk.

The crew of the first private spacewalk led by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman inside the capsule [SpaceX via AP Photo]
Published On 12 Sep 2024

A pioneering duo of astronauts has made history by becoming the first private civilians to perform a spacewalk, hailed by NASA as “a giant leap forward” for the commercial space industry.

The SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission, led by fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman, launched early Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, journeying deeper into the cosmos than any human in half a century, since the Apollo programme in the 1970s.

With the four-member crew’s Dragon spacecraft orbiting at an altitude of 700 kilometres (434 miles), pure oxygen began flowing into their suits Thursday morning, marking the official start of their walk in space, dubbed an “extravehicular activity”.

A short time later, Isaacman swung open the hatch and climbed through, gripping the hand and footholds of a structure known as “Skywalker”, as a breathtaking view of Earth unfolded below him.

“It’s gorgeous,” he told mission control in California, where teams cheered at important checkpoints.

 

SpaceX beats the competition

It was yet another major milestone for SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

Initially dismissed by the wider industry, it has since grown into a powerhouse that in 2020 beat aerospace giant Boeing in delivering a spaceship to provide rides for NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Prior to the hatch opening, the crew underwent a “prebreathe” procedure to remove nitrogen from their bloodstream, preventing decompression sickness. The cabin pressure was then gradually lowered to align with the vacuum of space.

Isaacman and crewmate Sarah Gillis, a SpaceX engineer, spent a few minutes each performing mobility tests on SpaceX’s next-generation suits that boast heads-up displays, helmet cameras and enhanced joint mobility systems – before returning inside.

The spacewalk ended after an hour and 46 minutes, following cabin re-pressurisation.

While it marked a first for the commercial sector, the spacewalk fell short of the daring feats from the early space era.

Early spacefarers like Soviet astronaut Alexei Leonov drifted away from their spacecraft on tethers, and a select few Space Shuttle astronauts even used jetpacks to fly completely unattached.

US fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman (EV1) peeking out to space from a hatch structure called "Skywalker", during the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission. [SpaceX/Polaris/AFP]
US SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis, egressing the Dragon spacecraft, during the first private spacewalk performed by the crew of the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission. [SpaceX/Polaris/AFP]
The spacewalk followed an audacious first phase of the mission, during which the Dragon spacecraft reached a peak altitude of 1,400km (870 miles). [SpaceX/Polaris/AFP]
Sarah Gillis, peeking out to space from a hatch structure called "Skywalker", during the first private spacewalk. [SpaceX/Polaris/AFP]
Polaris Dawn is the first of three missions under the Polaris programme, a collaboration between Isaacman and SpaceX. [SpaceX/Polaris/AFP]
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon Resilience capsule, carrying the crew of the Polaris Dawn mission, lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
The privately-funded Polaris Dawn mission lifted off with crew members Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon further than humans have gone since the Apollo programme in 1972. [Gregg Newton/AFP]