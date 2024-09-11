In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Antiwar protesters clash with police at Australian arms fair

Police deploy tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowd flinging horse manure and setting bins alight.

A man waves a Palestinian flag as protesters confront police outside the Land Forces 2024 arms fair in Melbourne
A man waves a Palestinian flag as protesters confront police outside the Land Forces 2024 arms fair in Melbourne. [William West/AFP]
Published On 11 Sep 2024

Gaza war protesters and police have clashed outside an arms fair in Australia.

About 1,200 people attended the protest on Wednesday, picketing the Land Forces 2024 exposition being held in Australia’s second largest city of Melbourne, authorities said. Police used sponge grenades, flash-bang devices and irritant sprays against a rowdy crowd, and arrested dozens.

Pro-Palestine slogans were chanted through loudspeakers and Palestine flags waved. Police were pelted with rocks, horse manure and bottles filled with liquid as they tried to protect attendees of the expo, some of whom were assaulted by protesters, a Victoria state police spokesperson said in a statement.

The protest was organised by the Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups. Police arrested 33 people for offences including assault, arson and blocking roadways.

Australian media reported it was the largest police operation in Melbourne since 2000, when the city hosted the World Economic Forum.

About 1,000 exhibiting organisations from 31 countries are expected to attend the event, which runs until Friday. Organisers branded it Australia’s largest defence expo.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said people had the right to protest but had to do it peacefully.

“You don’t say you’re opposed to defence equipment by throwing things at police. They’ve got a job to do and our police officers should be respected at all times,” Albanese told Channel Seven.

A protester confronts police outside the Land Forces 2024 arms fair in Melbourne
A protester confronts police outside the defence exposition. [William West/AFP]
Advertisement
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
Protesters set wooden palettes on fire during the rally at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. [ Con Chronis/AAP via Reuters]
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
Australian media reported it was the largest police operation in Melbourne since 2000, when Australia's second largest city hosted the World Economic Forum. [William West/AFP]
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
Roads were closed and traffic disrupted by the protest, which was organised by the Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups. [William West/AFP]
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
A protester is detained by police outside the Land Forces 2024 arms fair. [William West/AFP]
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
“We’re protesting to stand up for all those who have been killed by the type of weapons on display at the convention,” Students for Palestine national co-convenor Jasmine Duff said in a statement. [William West/AFP]
Advertisement
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
About 1,800 police officers were deployed to a Melbourne convention centre. [William West/AFP]
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
About 1,200 people attended the protest outside the venue, authorities said. [William West/AFP]
Anti-war protesters clash with police at Melbourne weapons expo
Police had arrested 33 protesters for offences including assault, arson and blocking roadways. [Joel Carrett/AAP via Reuters]