Police have hurled tear gas at protesters calling for the president’s resignation in the Kenyan capital as a new cabinet is sworn in.

The protests in Nairobi on Thursday were organised by activists upset with President William Ruto even after he dismissed almost all of his ministers and added opposition members to what he called a “broad-based” government.

Businesses in the city were mostly closed and public transport vehicles remained out of the central business district where they normally operate.

Police also mounted roadblocks on routes leading to the city. The president’s office, where the new ministers were sworn in on Thursday morning, also remained cordoned off.

Major towns and cities including the lakeside city of Kisumu – an opposition stronghold that has previously witnessed protests – remained calm, with some residents telling journalists they were not protesting because the opposition figures had been incorporated into the new cabinet.

Civil society groups, along with the Law Society of Kenya, called in a joint statement for the upholding of human rights during demonstrations and urged police to refrain from deploying non-uniformed police and using unmarked vehicles.

Protests in Kenya started on June 18 with initial calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that would have increased taxes amidst the high cost of living.

On June 25, protesters stormed parliament after legislators voted to pass the bill. More than 50 people have died since the demonstrations started, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

President Ruto declined to sign the bill and sent it back to parliament saying he had “heard Kenyans who wanted nothing to do with the bill”. But he warned there would be revenue and expenditure consequences.

Protests continued with calls for the president to resign over bad governance, corruption, incompetence in his cabinet and a lack of accountability. Ruto dismissed all but one minister, but protests did not stop.