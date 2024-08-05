Photos: Celebrations after PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following weeks of deadly protests against the government.

In an address to the nation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced on Monday the formation of an interim government following talks with political parties.

Local media showed images of crowds storming the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka, overturning furniture, smashing glass door panels, and carrying off books and other items.