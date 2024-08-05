In Pictures

Photos: Celebrations after PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country in the face of ongoing protests.

Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after receiving news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka. [Rajib Dhar/AP Photo]
Published On 5 Aug 2024

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following weeks of deadly protests against the government.

In an address to the nation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced on Monday the formation of an interim government following talks with political parties.

Local media showed images of crowds storming the prime minister’s official residence in Dhaka, overturning furniture, smashing glass door panels, and carrying off books and other items.

People celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka
The longtime leader of the country has boarded a military helicopter, an aide told Al Jazeera, after crowds ignored a national curfew to storm the prime minister’s palace in Dhaka on Monday. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Dhaka
Close to 300 people have died amid weeks of protest the authorities have sought to crush. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
People celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka
Following a night of deadly violence that killed close to 100 on Sunday, tension had remained high on Monday as protesters called for a march on Dhaka and the army prepared to address the nation. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
By early afternoon, however, media reported that the mood on the streets had turned to one of celebration after the news of Hasina’s departure spread. [Rajib Dhar/AP Photo]
People celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka
In an address to the nation, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief of army staff, confirmed that the prime minister has resigned and that an interim government will now run the country. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
People shake hands with army personnel as they celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh
People shake hands with army personnel as they celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
A mural of Bangladeshi Ex Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seen vandalised by protesters days before in Dhaka
A mural of former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina is seen vandalised by protesters. [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Celebrations on the streets of Dhaka
Images on national television showed thousands of people breaking into the prime minister’s official residence. [Screengrab/Al Jazeera]
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
It also showed large crowds of protesters out in the street in scenes of jubilation as the news of the departure of Hasina started spreading. [Rajib Dhar/AP Photo]