Aftermath of Israeli offensive in Gaza’s Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah

Israeli forces have withdrawn from areas of eastern Khan Younis after a 22-day military operation, leaving destruction in their wake.

Gaza
A boy stands among rubble, after Israeli forces withdrew from the area, following a ground operation in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 30 Aug 2024

The Israeli military has said it had completed its ground operations in some parts of the Gaza Strip, leaving a trail of devastation, while it continued to scale up attacks in other areas.

The military’s Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, announced on Friday that Palestinians evacuated from parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Deir el-Balah in the centre would be allowed to return.

It claimed to have killed 250 fighters, without providing evidence.

The announcement came as the war nears the 11-month mark. Israel’s offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians since October 7, injured more than 90,000, and displaced the vast majority of the population.

The army said Palestinians can now return to the neighbourhoods of Hamad, al-Jalaa and al-Qarara in Khan Younis.

The neighbourhoods had been evacuated when Israel started an armed operation in Khan Younis and was temporarily removed from what the military calls the humanitarian zone.

Adraee said those areas can be again considered to be part of the humanitarian zone.

Israel has a long history of bombing so-called “safe zones”, and shrinking them with evacuation orders during its war on Gaza. United Nations agencies and international humanitarian and rights groups have said that there is no safe place in Gaza, despite Israel’s claims.

Aftermath of ground operation in Deir al-Balah
A Palestinian woman reacts at the sight of the devastation as she returns with others to eastern Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip to check on property, after Israeli troops pulled out from some blocks. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Aftermath of ground operation in Khan Younis
Gaza’s Ministry of Health says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks and thousands more are buried under rubble or threatened by illness. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Aftermath of ground operation in Khan Younis
A family returns on a motorbike after Israeli forces withdrew from an area of Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Aftermath of ground operation in Deir al-Balah
A Palestinian woman, who returned briefly to eastern Deir el-Balah to check on her home, carries away some items that she was able to salvage from the rubble. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Aftermath of ground operation in Khan Younis
A general view shows the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from areas in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Aftermath of ground operation in Deir al-Balah
According to the latest United Nations data, Israeli strikes have damaged or destroyed more than half of Gaza’s homes, 85 percent of schools, 65 percent of roads, 65 percent of crop land, with only 16 of 36 hospitals partially functional. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Aftermath of ground operation in Khan Younis
A Palestinian man sits amid the rubble in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Aftermath of ground operation in Deir al-Balah
A Palestinian man, who returned briefly to eastern Deir el-Balah to see what remained of his home, drinks water as he sits atop some items salvaged amid the devastation. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Aftermath of ground operation in Deir al-Balah
At least 40,602 people have been killed and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. [Jazk Guez/AFP]