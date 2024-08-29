In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Deadly Israeli raids in occupied West Bank as Gaza war rages

Israel has launched its largest military assault in the territory in more than two decades, simultaneously attacking four areas.

The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
A Palestinian family fleeing an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem in the West Bank, walk past Red Crescent ambulances stationed outside the camp. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Published On 29 Aug 2024

The Israeli military is pressing on with its deadly offensive in the occupied West Bank despite widespread international condemnation from countries and rights groups.

At least 18 people have been killed since the start of the operations across the territory, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Thursday.

The Israeli military said its forces killed five Palestinian fighters on the second day of its so-called “counterterrorism” operations.

On Wednesday, Israel launched coordinated raids across four northern areas – Jenin, Nablus, Tubas and Tulkarem – where the military has focused much of its recent operations.

Armoured columns entered refugee camps in Tulkarem, Tubas and Jenin.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the Israeli operations took place “in close proximity to four hospitals” and at least some “have been surrounded”, affecting the movement of medical teams.

Guterres “calls for an immediate cessation of these operations,” a later statement from his office said.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Al-Haq and Al Mezan Center for Human Rights have warned of escalating violence in the West Bank and the use of tactics by Israeli forces that the world has witnessed in its war on Gaza.

In a joint statement, the rights groups called on the international community to “immediately intervene and implement countermeasures against Israel as required by international law”.

“Our organisations warn of even more escalated violence in the West Bank, with the employment of tactics that mirror those used in Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, particularly attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities, and the use of excessive and indiscriminate force,” they said.

The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
Israeli soldiers arrest two Palestinian men during a raid in the Nur Shams camp near Tulkarem. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
Advertisement
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
Palestinian municipality workers check a damaged house following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Far'a. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
A residential building is destroyed by an Israeli military attack in the Nur Shams camp. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
The latest casualties in Tulkarem and Nur Shams have brought the death toll from Israel’s two-day military operation in the West Bank to at least 18. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
A Palestinian youth lifts up his T-shirt to show Israeli soldiers that he is unarmed in Jenin. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli forces during a military operation in the Far'a refugee camp. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
Palestinians stand outside a heavily damaged mosque in Far'a. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
Israeli military bulldozers dig up a road during a raid in the Nur Shams camp. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
The largest Israeli military raid on the occupied West Bank in decades continues with at least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens wounded after the first day of the incursion on Wednesday.
A man takes a picture of a wall displaying photos of Palestinians killed during previous clashes in the Far'a refugee camp. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]