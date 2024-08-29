The Israeli military is pressing on with its deadly offensive in the occupied West Bank despite widespread international condemnation from countries and rights groups.

At least 18 people have been killed since the start of the operations across the territory, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Thursday.

The Israeli military said its forces killed five Palestinian fighters on the second day of its so-called “counterterrorism” operations.

On Wednesday, Israel launched coordinated raids across four northern areas – Jenin, Nablus, Tubas and Tulkarem – where the military has focused much of its recent operations.

Armoured columns entered refugee camps in Tulkarem, Tubas and Jenin.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the Israeli operations took place “in close proximity to four hospitals” and at least some “have been surrounded”, affecting the movement of medical teams.

Guterres “calls for an immediate cessation of these operations,” a later statement from his office said.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Al-Haq and Al Mezan Center for Human Rights have warned of escalating violence in the West Bank and the use of tactics by Israeli forces that the world has witnessed in its war on Gaza.

In a joint statement, the rights groups called on the international community to “immediately intervene and implement countermeasures against Israel as required by international law”.

“Our organisations warn of even more escalated violence in the West Bank, with the employment of tactics that mirror those used in Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, particularly attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities, and the use of excessive and indiscriminate force,” they said.