Israeli forces kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

Violence by Israeli soldiers and settlers has intensified in the occupied Palestinian territory as Israel’s war on Gaza escalates.

Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank
Mourners carry the body of a 40-year-old Palestinian who was killed in an attack by Israeli settlers, during his funeral near Bethlehem in the West Bank. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Published On 28 Aug 2024

At least nine Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army is conducting one of its largest operations in the territory in years. The casualties are mounting from the operation, which has involved air raids and the use of military bulldozers to destroy civilian infrastructure.

Palestinian fighters have battled the military incursion, which began in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Israeli army said it was carrying out an “operation to thwart terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarem”, the raids coming two days after Israel said it carried out an air strike on the West Bank that the Palestinian Authority and health officials said killed five people.

Wednesday’s continuing operation was focused on three refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas, with hundreds of ground troops also deployed.

At least 646 Palestinians, including 148 children, have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian health officials. This includes at least 128 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks.

Mourners weep during the funeral of five Palestinians who were killed by an Israeli air strike in the northern West Bank, in Nur Shams refugee camp, Tulkarem. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
A relative of one of the Palestinians killed after an Israeli air strike reacts during his funeral at the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Israel has launched one of its most extensive military operations in the West Bank in years, involving hundreds of ground soldiers supported by fighter aircraft, drones and bulldozers. [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
Israeli army raids have become a nightly occurrence in towns and villages, with at least 10,200 Palestinians arrested by Israeli soldiers, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
In Jenin and Tubas, at least nine people have been killed in Israeli attacks, with the death toll expected to rise as clashes continue between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces. [Alaa Badarneh/EPA]
Palestinian women stand near the damaged site of a drone strike in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem. [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
At least 1,432 Palestinian homes and other structures have been demolished, displacing 3,270 Palestinians, according to the United Nations. [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
Palestinians mourners pray over the body of Khalil Ziadeh, who was killed by Israeli settlers, during his funeral in the village of Wadi Rahal, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem. [Hazem Bader/AFP]