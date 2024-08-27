Russia has launched a second straight day of missile and drone attacks, targeting several Ukrainian regions and killing at least five people.

Two people were killed when a hotel was “wiped out” by a missile in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said on Tuesday. Three died in drone attacks on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

On Monday, Russia pummelled Ukrainian energy infrastructure with more than 200 missiles and drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Kyiv would retaliate and asked allies to consider joint air defence operations and provide long-range weapons capabilities.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed five of 10 incoming Russian missiles and 60 of 81 drones in Tuesday’s attacks. It added that it lost track of 10 more drones that likely came down somewhere on its territory. One drone crossed into Belarusian territory; 10 more were still flying around Ukraine’s airspace on Tuesday morning, it said.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said its forces carried out a high-precision weapons strike on Ukraine overnight, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has denied targeting civilians since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 although thousands have been killed.

In the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the military administration said air defences shot down all incoming targets aimed at the city. There were no casualties and two small fires caused by debris were put out by emergency services, local authorities said.

Two civilians may be still under the rubble of the hotel in Kryvyi Rih and five were injured in the attack, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on Telegram.

Three people were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region and four were hurt in a missile strike on the northeastern region of Kharkiv overnight, local authorities said.