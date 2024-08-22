Thousands of Palestinians have fled parts of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders and its forces advanced deeper into the overcrowded central city.

The area was previously designated by Israel as a so-called “humanitarian safe zone” for civilians, but the Israeli army ordered residents, many of them displaced multiple times already, to leave before a new military operation there.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said certain neighbourhoods in Deir el-Balah were now deemed a “dangerous combat zone”, calling on residents to move westwards ahead of an imminent attack in the area.

The warning has forced thousands of civilians to flee on foot, carrying small bags and some basic belongings such as blankets, bedding and a little food, witnesses said.

Last week, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel has reduced the “safe zones” in Gaza to just 11 percent of the territory, causing widespread panic and fear among displaced people.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, two million people in the enclave have been displaced by Israel’s ongoing offensive, which has killed at least 40,265 people and injured 93,144 since October.

The continuing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicines, and the relentless bombardments have left much of the territory in ruins.