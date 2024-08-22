In Pictures

Thousands flee as Israel orders evacuations in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah

Displaced Palestinians have been forced to move again, but say no place is safe in the besieged enclave.

Thousands flee as Israel orders more evacuations in Deir al-Balah
Thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians began evacuating from eastern Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip after new Israeli evacuation orders. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Published On 22 Aug 2024

Thousands of Palestinians have fled parts of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders and its forces advanced deeper into the overcrowded central city.

The area was previously designated by Israel as a so-called “humanitarian safe zone” for civilians, but the Israeli army ordered residents, many of them displaced multiple times already, to leave before a new military operation there.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said certain neighbourhoods in Deir el-Balah were now deemed a “dangerous combat zone”, calling on residents to move westwards ahead of an imminent attack in the area.

The warning has forced thousands of civilians to flee on foot, carrying small bags and some basic belongings such as blankets, bedding and a little food, witnesses said.

Last week, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel has reduced the “safe zones” in Gaza to just 11 percent of the territory, causing widespread panic and fear among displaced people.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, two million people in the enclave have been displaced by Israel’s ongoing offensive, which has killed at least 40,265 people and injured 93,144 since October.

The continuing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicines, and the relentless bombardments have left much of the territory in ruins.

Many families were heading to the western side of Deir el-Balah, close to the beach. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinian women and children sit in the back of a vehicle as they flee Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Gaza's Government Media Office said more than 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced to Israel's so-called "humanitarian safe zones", which have been repeatedly attacked by the military. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinians are looking for any vacant land where they can set up their makeshift tents. They lack basic humanitarian requirements, including food and water. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
The United Nations says at least 90 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced at least once since the start of the war in October. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Following recent evacuation orders for Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) project coordinator Jacob Granger said Israel’s “continuous forced displacement of people is inhumane”. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Palestinians are on the move again following the Israeli army's warning for the evacuation of the areas of Abu Areef and al-Mazra in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
In Deir el-Balah, which houses about one million displaced Palestinians, according to the municipal council, residents said tanks advanced further from the east and blocked some roads connecting the city with nearby Khan Younis in the south. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Rights groups expressed renewed concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza after Israel’s latest evacuation order. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]