Indian doctors observed a nationwide strike, escalating protests after the “barbaric” rape and murder of their colleague that has channelled outrage at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal, on August 9 led to furious protests in several cities across the country.

Many of those protests have been led by doctors and other healthcare workers but also joined by tens of thousands of common Indians from all walks of life demanding action.

In Kolkata, thousands held a candlelight vigil. “Hands that heal shouldn’t bleed,” read one sign, held by a protester in the eastern city.

“Enough is enough,” read another at a rally by doctors in the capital, New Delhi.

“Hang the rapist,” another said.

The murdered doctor was found in the medical college’s seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a rest during a 36-hour shift.

An autopsy confirmed sexual assault and, in a petition to the court, the victim’s parents said they suspected their daughter was gang-raped.

One man, who worked at the hospital helping people navigate busy queues, has been detained.

However, the city police were accused by an angry public of mishandling the case and the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to India’s top investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation to “inspire public confidence”.

Sexual violence against women is a widespread problem in India – an average of nearly 90 rapes a day were reported in 2022 in the country of 1.4 billion people.