EU firefighters to join effort as Greece battles blaze

A large wildfire raged across the northern suburbs of Athens on Monday, killing at least one person.

Greece's worst wildfire of the year so far has killed at least one person as it continued to burn on the outskirts of the capital, Athens, on Tuesday. [Aggelos Barai/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Aug 2024

Hundreds of European firefighters are due to arrive in Greece as the country battles a massive wildfire near Athens.

The fight to control the deadly blaze that has scorched the capital’s suburbs ran into a third day on Tuesday. Several European countries have told Greek authorities that they will send aircraft and firefighters to help bring Greece’s worst wildfire so far this year under control.

Strong winds and scorching temperatures have fed the flames, sending the fire racing across a parched landscape. One person is reported to have died and thousands have been forced to flee as the inferno has wreaked widespread destruction.

At least 66 people have been treated for injuries. Two firefighters have also been hurt.

“We are at a better level,” Costas Tsigkas, head of the association of Greek firefighter officers, told state television ERT early on Tuesday. “But conditions again will not be easy. There will be winds from midday onwards … every hour that passes will be more difficult”, he said.

Greece’s National Observatory said temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) are expected in Athens on Tuesday, with winds of up to 39 kilometres (24 miles) per hour.

Some 700 firefighters, backed by 200 fire engines and nine aircraft, were battling the fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon in the town of Varnavas, some 35 kilometres northeast of Athens, the fire department said.

The National Observatory, itself threatened by the wildfire, said on Monday that at least 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) of land had been devastated.

Following a call for international help by the Greek government, additional firefighters, helicopters, fire engines and water tankers were expected to join the effort from France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and Turkey, authorities said.

A woman’s body was found on Tuesday inside a burned-out Athens factory in what is believed to be the first death from the wildfire.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by fire engines and waterbombing aircraft battled the blaze that broke out on Sunday near the village of Varnavas, 35km (20 miles) northeast of Athens, engulfing homes, vehicles and swaths of bone-dry forest. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
A volunteer rescues a dog from a wildfire. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
Winds were expected to pick up again on Tuesday and the country will remain on high alert until Thursday, with temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). [Michael Varaklas/AP Photo]
Wildfires have been a common feature of Greek summers for years, but climate change has brought hotter weather and less rain, ideal conditions for large fires. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire as Greece's civil protection authorities ordered the evacuation of several towns in the northeastern suburbs of Athens. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
A general view of Athens with the Acropolis is seen as fire burns the northern part of the city on Monday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo]
Greece has activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism and is expecting aircraft and firefighters from France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and Turkey. [Aggelos Barai/AP Photo]
More than 30 areas were forced to evacuate, along with at least three hospitals, with power cuts in parts of the wider Athens region. Passenger ferries heading to the port of Rafina, northeast of the capital, were diverted. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus stands in front of flames in Vrilissia, on the outskirts of Athens. [Aris Oikonomou / AFP]