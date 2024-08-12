Photos: Wildfire rages in Greece forcing evacuation of towns, hospitals

Hundreds of firefighters backed by dozens of water-dropping planes are battling a major forest fire on the northern fringes of the Greek capital.

Hospitals and towns around Athens, as well as some suburbs, were evacuated early on Monday morning, with more than a dozen other areas ordered to be emptied. Sports halls and hotels are being prepared to host evacuees.

The fire department appealed to residents to follow evacuation orders issued by civil protection, with authorities noting that some people who had refused to leave their homes later became trapped and required rescue, endangering the lives of firefighters.

The fire sent a blanket of smoke over the the Greek capital, darkening the sky. It began on Sunday afternoon about 35km (22 miles) from Athens, but has raced towards the city fanned by strong winds and fuelled by tinder-dry conditions that quickly drove it out of control.

Authorities have said climate change is fuelling bigger and more frequent blazes.

Meteorologists and government officials have warned of the heightened danger of wildfires. Half of the country is under a “red alert” for wildfire hazard, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

Last year, wildfires killed more than 20 people in the country, which has suffered repeated heatwaves this summer, on the heels of a particularly dry winter.

June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in the country.