Photos: Wildfire rages in Greece forcing evacuation of towns, hospitals

The fire threatening Athens is being fanned by strong winds and fuelled by tinder-dry conditions.

Major wildfire rages out of control on fringes of Greek capital; hundreds of firefighters deployed
A house burns during a wildfire in Varnavas, north of Athens. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
Published On 12 Aug 2024

Hundreds of firefighters backed by dozens of water-dropping planes are battling a major forest fire on the northern fringes of the Greek capital.

Hospitals and towns around Athens, as well as some suburbs, were evacuated early on Monday morning, with more than a dozen other areas ordered to be emptied. Sports halls and hotels are being prepared to host evacuees.

The fire department appealed to residents to follow evacuation orders issued by civil protection, with authorities noting that some people who had refused to leave their homes later became trapped and required rescue, endangering the lives of firefighters.

The fire sent a blanket of smoke over the the Greek capital, darkening the sky. It began on Sunday afternoon about 35km (22 miles) from Athens, but has raced towards the city fanned by strong winds and fuelled by tinder-dry conditions that quickly drove it out of control.

Authorities have said climate change is fuelling bigger and more frequent blazes.

Meteorologists and government officials have warned of the heightened danger of wildfires. Half of the country is under a “red alert” for wildfire hazard, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

Last year, wildfires killed more than 20 people in the country, which has suffered repeated heatwaves this summer, on the heels of a particularly dry winter.

June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in the country.

More than hundreds of firefighters, backed by dozens of water-dropping aircraft, are battling the wildfire that broke out 35km (22 miles) north of the capital. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
Firefighting aircraft paused operations overnight and resumed efforts early on Monday. Police assisted with evacuations and some residents spent the night in shelters. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
A motorbike and a car burn in Varnavas. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning a house in Dionysos. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
The Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in a smoke cloud from a wildfire, in Athens. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
Marina Kalogerakou, 24, hugs her aunt Eleonora Zoakou, 48, as a wildfire burns in Penteli, Greece. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]
The Mediterranean country is exceptionally vulnerable to summer blazes. After the warmest winter on record, Greece also experienced its hottest June and July since reliable data collection began in 1960, and the summer season has seen fires burn daily. [Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP]
Authorities are on high fire alert until Thursday, while weather experts have warned of a "very difficult week". [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Athens on Sunday evening. Hours later, the flames were burning near the residential suburb of Dionysos about 23km (14 miles) northeast of the city centre, and nearby areas. [Michael Varaklas/AP Photo]