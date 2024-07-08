In Pictures

Gallery|Russia-Ukraine war

Photos: Dozens killed as Russia bombs Ukraine; children’s hospital hit

The rare daytime Russian barrage targeted five Ukrainian cities with more than 40 missiles fired.

At least 28 killed in missile strikes across Ukraine
Russia rained missiles down on cities across Ukraine, badly damaging Kyiv's main children's hospital in the deadliest air strike in months. [Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters]
Published On 8 Jul 2024

At least 31 people have been killed and 112 wounded across Ukraine in a barrage of Russian missile attacks – the deadliest in months.

A missile smashed into a children’s hospital in the capital, Kyiv, on Monday, trapping victims under rubble. Dozens of volunteers, doctors and rescue workers dug through debris of a part of Okhmatdyt National Children’s Specialised Hospital in a desperate search for survivors after the rare daytime bombardment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired more than 40 missiles at five cities, mainly in the south and east of the country as well as Kyiv.

The attacks came as Zelenskyy visited Warsaw before heading to the NATO summit in Washington, DC, where he was expected to appeal for more military support from the country’s allies.

Natalia Svidler, 40, was in the hospital at the time of the strike with her two-year-old son as he awaits surgery this week.

“The nurses told us to go down to the basement. After a while, we heard a loud rumble, and then the ceiling in the basement collapsed a little,” she told the AFP news agency at the scene.

“Everyone got very scared, of course. Everyone started screaming and running,” she said.

Ukrainian energy operator DTEK said three electrical substations had been destroyed or damaged in the attack, the latest in a series of strikes that have halved the country’s energy generation capacity in recent months.

In Zelenskyy’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, which has been repeatedly targeted by Russian bombardment, the strikes killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 40, officials said.

There was no immediate comment on the strikes from the Kremlin, but it insists its forces do not target civilian infrastructure.

Hundreds of people rush to clear debris at the hospital, where windows are smashed and panels ripped off. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
An injured man talks on the phone after Russia's missile attack on Kyiv. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo]
Casualties have been reported in several locations, including Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and Pokrovsk. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Children wait near Okhmatdyt hospital after missiles hit it. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
People clean away debris after Russian missile strikes on Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialised Hospital. [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
A Ukrainian firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a residential building after a missile attack in Kyiv. [Anatolii Stepanov / AFP]
Medical staff provide assistance to local residents injured during the missile attack in Kyiv. [Anatolii Stepanov/AFP]
Cars burn at the site of a missile attack in Kyiv. [Anatolii Stepanov/AFP]
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. [Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters]