Fourteen killed in Nepal as monsoon rains cause flooding in South Asia

The numbers of fatal floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains have increased in recent years.

A man carries a member of his family through the flood in Kathmandu. [Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Published On 7 Jul 2024

At least 14 people have been killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides across Nepal, with disaster teams searching for nine missing, police said on Sunday.

Flooding in neighbouring India and Bangladesh has also caused widespread damage and affected millions.

“Police are working with other agencies and locals to find the missing people,” said Nepalese police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki.

People have been killed or are missing in multiple locations, he said.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the numbers of fatal floods and landslides have increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change and increased road construction are exacerbating the problem.

Parts of Nepal have been receiving heavy rainfall since Thursday, prompting disaster management authorities in the Himalayan nation to warn of flash floods in multiple rivers.

There have been reports of floods in several districts of lowland areas bordering India.

Last month, 14 people were killed in Nepal in ferocious storms that brought landslides, lightning and flooding.

In India, floods have swamped the northeastern state of Assam, with six people killed in the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday.

That takes the death toll from downpours in the state since mid-May to 70, according to the PTI news agency.

In low-lying Bangladesh, downstream from India, the disaster management agency said floods had hit more than two million people.

Much of the country is made up of deltas where the Himalayan rivers the Ganges and the Brahmaputra wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia. [Prakash Mathema/AFP]
People wade through flood waters in Bhaktapur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. [Prakash Mathema/AFP]
Parts of Nepal have been receiving heavy rainfall since Thursday, prompting disaster management authorities in the Himalayan nation to warn of flash floods in multiple rivers. [Prakash Mathema/AFP]
People look towards a flooded area along the bank of the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains in Kathmandu. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
A person wades through a flooded street in Kathmandu. [Narendra Ahrestha/EPA]
People displaced by floods take shelter near a temple in Kathmandu. [Narendra Ahrestha/EPA]
A Nepali woman is wading through a flooded street in a residential area in Bhaktapur. [Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
Experts say climate change and increased road construction are exacerbating the problem. [Subaas Shrestha/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
A man rows a boat through a flood-affected area at the Buraburi village in Morigaon district of India's Assam state
In India, floods have swamped the northeastern state of Assam, with six people killed in the last 24 hours. [Biju Boro/AFP]
This aerial view shows an area partially submerged in flood at Rangpur district
In Bangladesh, the disaster management agency said floods had hit more than two million people. [AFP]