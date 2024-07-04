In Pictures

Photos: The dogs of UK election day

Dogs accompanied their owners to the polling stations as people went to cast their votes in the UK general election.

A man and his dog walk towards Falwell windmill and mill which is a temporary polling station in Sunderland, England
A man and his dog walk towards Falwell windmill and mill which is a temporary polling station in Sunderland, England. [Scott Heppell/AP Photo]
Published On 4 Jul 2024

If you have been watching the news coverage of the UK election, you would be forgiven for thinking it has gone to the dogs.

Seemingly every news site had a gallery of images with dogs outside polling stations, patiently waiting for their owners to do their civic duty while the news business fulfilled an obligation of its own to protect the sanctity of elections.

The UK has restrictions on what can be reported on election days before the polls close to avoid influencing voters. Unlike the United States, where there is wall-to-wall coverage and analysis, there is no such reporting in the UK.

There are just reports that people are going to the polls, along with photos and footage of the lead candidates entering polling stations — but there is no discussion of their campaign platforms.

Thus, the puppy love.

There was Alfie, a blond shaggy dog in Chiswick, Arnie a cockapoo wearing a rainbow colour bowtie in Liverpool and Tobie, a rare otterhound, in Norfolk. Those were on Sky News.

On the BBC, there was Lucien, a Bernese mountain dog, lying outside Antrobus Village Hall in Cheshire, Pippin, a fox red Labrador, in the Edgware part of London, and Maui, an Old English sheepdog in Wokingham.

People walk outside a polling station with a dog, during the general election in Cooksbridge Village, Britain
People walk outside a polling station with a dog in Cooksbridge Village, UK. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
Dogs walk outside a polling station during the general election in Brighton, Britain
Dogs walk outside a polling station during the general election in Brighton. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]
A voter waits with his dog after casting his vote at the Cherry Tree public house which is being used a polling station in Urpeth, County Durham, northern England
A voter waits with his dog after casting his vote at the Cherry Tree public house which is being used a polling station in Urpeth, County Durham, northern England. [Scott Heppell/AP Photo]
A dog waits outside a polling station during the general election in London, Britain
A dog waits outside a polling station in London. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]
A man walks with a dog by a polling station, during the general election in London, Britain
A man walks with a dog by a polling station in London. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
A person and a dog wait outside St James' Church polling station during the general election in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain
A person and a dog wait outside St James' Church polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland. [Lesley Martin/Reuters]
A woman with a dog walks outside a polling station during the general election in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain
A woman with a dog walks outside a polling station during the general election in Clacton-on-Sea. [Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters]
A man walks his dog, past a polling station at the Forum Theatre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, England
A man walks his dog, past a polling station at the Forum Theatre in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, England. [Scott Heppell/AP Photo]
A woman waits with a dog on her hands outside a polling station during the general election in Brighton, Britain
A woman waits with a dog on her hands outside a polling station during the general election in Brighton. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]