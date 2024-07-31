Photos: Hundreds take to streets to protest Hamas boss Haniyeh’s killing

Hundreds of people have marched across the occupied West Bank as well as in Lebanon and Iran to protest against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The 62-year-old was assassinated in Tehran early on Wednesday in what the Palestinian group has described as “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence”. Israel has not confirmed or denied its involvement.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will lead prayers over Haniyeh’s body at Tehran University to start his funeral procession on Thursday.

The procession will move towards Azadi (Freedom) Square before Haniyeh’s body is taken to Qatar’s capital, Doha, for burial on Friday.