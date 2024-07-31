Photos: Hundreds take to streets to protest Hamas boss Haniyeh’s killing

In Pictures

Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Hebron
Palestinians in Hebron in the occupied West Bank protest against the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Hundreds of people have marched across the occupied West Bank as well as in Lebanon and Iran to protest against the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The 62-year-old was assassinated in Tehran early on Wednesday in what the Palestinian group has described as “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence”. Israel has not confirmed or denied its involvement.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will lead prayers over Haniyeh’s body at Tehran University to start his funeral procession on Thursday.

The procession will move towards Azadi (Freedom) Square before Haniyeh’s body is taken to Qatar’s capital, Doha, for burial on Friday.

Hamas members hold a portrait of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh during a protest to condemn his killing, at al-Bass Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon
Hamas members hold a portrait of Haniyeh during a protest to condemn his killing at al-Bass Palestinian refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Palestinians wear Hamas militant group scarves and headbands as they protest the assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh, in the West Bank city of Nablus
Palestinians wearing Hamas scarves and headbands rally in the West Bank city of Nablus. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Members of Tehran University Council attend a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh
Members of the Tehran University Council in the Iranian capital attend a protest to condemn the killing of Haniyeh. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Hebron
Haniyeh was born in the Shati refugee camp on the coast of Gaza City to parents displaced from Asqalan (now known as Ashkelon) when Israel was formed in 1948. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Hebron
Haniyeh’s assassination marks the latest killing of a senior Hamas leader. Most recently, senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed in January in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Tubas
Palestinians attend a protest in Tubas in the West Bank after Hamas blames Israel for Haniyeh's assassination. Israel has not commented. [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Hamas members chant slogans during a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, at al-Bass Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon
Protests take place in Lebanon, where an estimated 270,000 Palestinians live. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Palestinians attend a protest after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Ramallah
Hundreds of Palestinians march through Ramallah, the West Bank city that is the administrative centre for the Palestinian Authority, in which Haniyeh briefly served as prime minister in 2006. [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
Palestinians wear Hamas militant group scarves and headbands as they protest the assassination of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh, in the West Bank city of Nablus
Haniyeh left Gaza in 2019 to lead Hamas's diplomatic efforts. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]