In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs

Witnesses said a loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs.

Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
A damaged building that was hit by an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Jul 2024

Israel has carried out an air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting a senior Hezbollah commander, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

The Israeli army said that the attack on Tuesday was in retaliation for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Hezbollah, which has denied involvement in Saturday’s strike, informed mediators it would still respond to any Israeli attack, a Hezbollah official said in written comments sent to reporters.

Since the weekend attack, Beirut had braced for Israeli strikes and countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France had urged citizens to leave Lebanon or avoid travelling there.

Many airlines have cancelled flights to Beirut.

This was the latest escalation in an almost 10-month-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border.

People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon
The Israeli army says it carried out a "precision strike" on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander. [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
Israeli army said that this was retaliation for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday, July 27 that killed 12 people. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
A man inspects a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli air strike. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said that two floors of a building in Haret Hreik, a suburb to the south of Beirut and a known stronghold of Hezbollah, have collapsed. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
People walk near the building that was hit by an Israeli air strike. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
Lebanon’s state-run national news agency said an Israeli strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah’s Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of the capital. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Israel strikes building in Beirut suburbs
A general view shows Beirut's southern suburbs and surroundings after the blast. [Emilie Madi/Reuters]