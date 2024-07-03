In Pictures

Jamaica hunkers down as deadly Hurricane Beryl nears

Powerful storm kills at least six people and causes significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

Workers dismantle an advertisement board to protect it from Hurricane Beryl in Kingston
Workers dismantle an advertisement board in Kingston, Jamaica, to protect it from Hurricane Beryl. [Collin Reid/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Jul 2024

Jamaica has been scrambling to prepare as Category 4 Hurricane Beryl approaches the island.

People in the capital, Kingston, boarded up windows on Wednesday, fishermen pulled their boats from the water and roadside advertising boards were dismantled as the storm, which has killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean, approached.

A hurricane warning was also in effect for Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

Beryl was forecast to weaken slightly over the next day or two but to remain at or near major hurricane strength when it passes near or over Jamaica. It was then expected to brush the Cayman Islands on Thursday before heading towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center in the United States.

A hurricane watch was also in effect for Haiti’s southern coast. Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City.

Beryl developed into a Category 5 hurricane as winds peaked at 165 mph (270 km/h) on Tuesday before weakening to a still destructive Category 4.

Early on Wednesday, the storm was about 185 miles (300km) east-southeast of Kingston. It had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 km/h) and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 km/h).

As Beryl has barrelled through the Caribbean, rescue crews in southeastern islands fanned out to determine the extent of the damage the hurricane inflicted on Carriacou, an island in Grenada.

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said.

Two other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where five people are missing, officials said. About 25,000 people in the area also were affected by heavy rainfall from Beryl.

Jamaica Tropical Weather
A man covers the windows of a building in Kingston to protect them from incoming Hurricane Beryl. [Collin Reid/AP Photo]
People stand in front of waves crashing against the shore as Hurricane Beryl moves south of the island, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Waves crash into the shore in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as Hurricane Beryl moves south of the island. [Erika Santelices/Reuters]
Hurricane Beryl
A damaged house is missing its roof after the storm passed over the northern Saint Patrick parish town of Sauteurs, Grenada. [Curlan Chrissey Campbell/Reuters]
Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl drove a pirate party boat onto rocks as it passed Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. [Jarmal Mclennon/Reuters]
Hurricane Beryl
Buildings were damaged by the hurricane in the Saint Patrick parish town of Sauteurs, Grenada. [Ian Hughes/Reuters]
Hurricane Beryl
People buy supplies as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Cancun, Mexico. [Paola Chiomante/Reuters]
Hurricane Beryl
The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reports that 90 percent of the nation's houses were severely damaged or destroyed in the hurricane. [Ralph Gonsalves via Reuters]
Hurricane Beryl
Fishermen push a boat damaged by Hurricane Beryl at Bridgetown fisheries in Barbados. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
Hurricane Beryl
A man gets into the back of a taxi filled with supplies as people prepare for Hurricane Beryl in Kingston, Jamaica. [Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters]