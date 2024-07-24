In Pictures

Photos: Protesters rally in Washington, DC before Netanyahu speech

Thousands gather in Washington, DC, to protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US Congress.

Protesters gather as Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Congress in Washington
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, the United States. [Nathan Howard/Reuters]
Thousands of protesters gathered on Wednesday within sight of the US Capitol building, denouncing Israel’s war in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours before he was set to address members of Congress.

Protesters carrying signs that read “arrest Netanyahu” and “end all US aid to Israel” shouted “Free, free Palestine” a day after a sit-in at a congressional office building that ended with several arrests.

Protest leaders said six intersections leading to the Capitol have been “claimed by the Palestinian people”. Organisers had said in advance that they would try to block Netanyahu’s route to the building.

Zeina Hutchinson, director of development for the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, read off the names of several Palestinian journalists killed by the Israeli military.

“We protest this homicidal maniac, his supporters and his enablers,” she shouted from the stage. “And we demand his arrest.”

Protesters gather for Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress in Washington
Crowds carrying Palestinian flags and signs ranging from left-wing slogans to Bible verses gathered outside the US Capitol building. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Protesters gather for Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress in Washington
Protesters were calling for a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Protesters gather for Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress in Washington
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled that a Gaza ceasefire deal could be taking shape after nine months of war. [Andrew Thomas/AFP]
Demonstrators protest near the Capitol during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
More than 1,000 people gathered Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue within sight of the Capitol building. [Matt Slocum/AP Photo]
Protesters gather for Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress in Washington
Some protesters were out on Wednesday hours before Netanyahu's speech, holding signs including, "Stop War Crimes in Gaza". [Andrew Thomas/AFP]
Hasidic Jews and others are seen protesting against Netanyahu polices towards the Palestinians, near the US Capitol ahead of a scheduled visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Hasidic Jews and others are seen protesting against Netanyahu's polices towards the Palestinians. [Mike Stewart/AP Photo]
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill
Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried signs calling for the US to stop arming Israel. [Andrew Thomas/AFP]
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the US Capitol before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by andrew thomas / AFP)
Some demonstrators carried placards calling for Netanyahu's arrest. [Andrew Thomas/AFP]