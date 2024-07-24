In Pictures

Photos: 18 people killed in a plane crash at Nepal’s Kathmandu airport

One pilot survives crash of domestic plane just after takeoff.

Plane crash at Nepal's Kathmandu airport kills 18 people
This Saurya Airlines plane crashed and caught fire immediately after taking off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Published On 24 Jul 2024

Eighteen people have been killed in the crash of a regional passenger plane belonging to Nepal’s Saurya Airlines during takeoff from the capital, Kathmandu, officials say.

The plane crashed on Wednesday and caught fire. It was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians and was going for regular maintenance to the new airport in Pokhara, which opened in January and is equipped with aircraft maintenance hangars, they said.

“Shortly after takeoff … the aircraft veered off to the right and crashed on the east side of the runway,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

Eighteen of those on board were Nepali citizens while one engineer was from Yemen, Saurya said.

“Only the captain was rescued alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital,” said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, a spokesman for Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Television images showed firefighters trying to put out the blaze and thick black smoke rising into the sky. They also showed the plane flying a little above the runway and then tilting to its right before it crashed.

Other visuals showed rescue workers rummaging through the charred remains of the plane, strewn in lush green fields, and bodies being carried to ambulances on stretchers as local residents looked on.

“The plane was scheduled to undergo maintenance for a month beginning Thursday. … It is unclear why it crashed,” said Mukesh Khanal, head of marketing at Saurya Airlines.

Kathmandu airport was closed temporarily after the crash but reopened within hours, officials said.

A Saurya Airlines official said the plane was a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.

Nepal has been criticised for a poor air safety record, exacerbated by many airports in the Himalayan country being located in remote hills and near peaks shrouded in clouds. Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains.

Located in the heart of the Kathmandu Valley, the country’s main airport is ringed by mountains, affecting wind directions and intensity in the area and making takeoffs and landings a challenge for pilots.

Nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal since 2000. The deadliest incident occurred in 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus crashed into a hillside while approaching Kathmandu, killing 167 people.

Most recently, at least 72 people were killed in a Yeti Airlines crash in January 2023 that was later attributed to the pilots mistakenly cutting off power.

Nepal has been criticised for its track record on aviation safety. The Himalayan country has seen a spate of deadly light plane and helicopter crashes over the past decades. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Family members of the victims grieve outside a hospital in Kathmandu. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years from carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
The aviation industry has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance, issues compounded by Nepal's treacherous geography. The EU has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns. [Prabin Ranabhat/AFP]
The Saurya Airlines flight was carrying two crew and 17 of the company's staff members, Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki said. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Nepal has some of the world's trickiest runways on which to land. Many are flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots. The weather can also change quickly in the mountains. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
On person, a pilot, survived the crash and is receiving treatment in hospital. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Bystanders climb atop busses and trucks to watch rescue work at the crash site. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]
Emergency responders collect debris from the plane, which caught fire after crashing. [Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters]