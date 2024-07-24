An Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank killed at least five people, including a woman and her daughter, Palestinian officials said.

During the predawn operation in the Tulkarem refugee camp on Tuesday, drones hit armed fighters operating in the area, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

Several people were wounded during the hours-long Israeli incursion, with the Palestinian Wafa news agency reporting that more than 25 military vehicles, including bulldozers, stormed the camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent said it treated a 30-year-old man for bullet wounds to the abdomen, thigh and hand, and three women for shrapnel wounds, one of them to the eye.

“They [the Israeli army] aim at destroying the infrastructure in the camps so they can eventually push people to leave,” said a woman in the camp, who asked not to be identified for security reasons.

The Israeli army said in a statement on X that Ashraf Nafeh, a commander with the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, was killed.

Hamas said on Telegram that Mohammad Awad and Muhammad Badie, commanders with Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, were also killed.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that Israel has killed at least 513 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7.