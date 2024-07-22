In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinians forced to flee after latest Israeli onslaught in Khan Younis

Israeli military bombardment killed at least 39 people in Gaza as it ordered people to leave the eastern part of Khan Younis.

A Palestinian boy holds a girl as they flee the eastern part of Khan Younis
A Palestinian boy holds a girl as they flee the eastern part of Khan Younis after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 22 Jul 2024

Israeli tank shelling and air strikes killed at least 39 Palestinians near Khan Younis after issuing new orders for people to leave some neighbourhoods in the area.

The Israeli army justified yet another instance of forced displacement of Palestinians on Monday due to what they said were renewed attacks from those areas.

To facilitate evacuations, the military said, it was adjusting the boundaries of a humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi west of Khan Younis to keep the civilian population away from areas of combat with Hamas-led Palestinian fighters.

The Palestinians, the United Nations and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza. Earlier in July, dozens of Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the humanitarian-designated al-Mawasi area.

Health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis urged residents to donate blood because of the large number of casualties being rushed into the medical centre.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said it had reports of dozens of people killed by Israeli aerial and tank fire on the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis but teams could not reach them because of the intensity of the bombardment.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military carried out air strikes on two houses in the Bureij and Deir el-Balah areas of the central Gaza Strip, wounding several people, medics said.

Another air strike in Gaza City in the north of the densely populated enclave killed two other Palestinians, they added.

A ceasefire effort led by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States has so far fallen short because of the Israeli hardline stance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to agree to a permanent ceasefire even if a deal is signed. Hamas has been demanding an end to the Israeli military operation as a condition for signing the deal.

The Israeli military justified the forced displacement near Khan Younis, saying it was necessitated by fighting in those areas. It added that boundaries of a humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi was being adjusted to accommodate civilians displaced from combat zones. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians flee the eastern part of Khan Younis. Nearly the entire population of 2.3 million is now displaced. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Smoke billows as Palestinians flee the eastern part of Khan Younis. Earlier in July, dozens of Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the humanitarian-designated al-Mawasi area. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians, the United Nations and international relief agencies have said there is no safe place left in Gaza. People in Gaza have been forcibly displaced multiple times since Israel launched its offensive in October. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People carry Palestinian children wounded in an Israeli strike, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 22, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People carry Palestinian children wounded in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. More than half of 39,000 people killed by Israel are children and women. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians rush casualties to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following Israeli bombardment east of the city. Israel has been accused of violating rules of war. The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor is seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his defence minister for war crimes. Warrants are also being sought against three Hamas leaders. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Injured Palestinians are brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment after the Israeli strikes in Deir el-Balah. More than 80 percent of medical facilities have been crippled by Israeli strikes. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Injured Palestinians receive treatment on the floor of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after Israeli attacks on in Deir el-Balah. Last week, the Red Cross said that hospitals in southern Gaza are at “breaking point” due to influx of people wounded by non-stop Israeli bombardment. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]