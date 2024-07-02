In Pictures

Israel strikes southern Gaza following new evacuation order

The Israeli army has issued an evacuation order covering much of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
Displaced Palestinians leave an area of east Khan Younis after the Israeli army issued an evacuation order for parts of the city and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Published On 2 Jul 2024

Israel has carried out renewed strikes in southern Gaza after ordering sections, including much of the city of Khan Younis, to be evacuated.

The attacks on Tuesday forced hundreds of Palestinians to flee densely populated neighbourhoods. Witnesses reported multiple strikes in and around the city.

Eight people were killed and more than 30 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The bombardment came in response to a rare rocket barrage aimed at Israel on Monday. That attack was claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, which has fought alongside Hamas in the war that has raged since October 7.

It came in retaliation for Israeli “crimes … against our Palestinian people,” said the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the PIJ.

The Israeli military said about “20 projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Khan Younis”, most of which were intercepted. It reported no casualties. The military said that its artillery was “striking the sources of the fire”.

The order to evacuate al-Qarara, Bani Suheila and other parts of Khan Younis followed soon afterwards, striking fear into local populations.

There is concern that the order suggests that Israeli troops could soon reinvade the city. They pulled out of Khan Younis earlier this year after a ground offensive left much of the city in ruins, claiming to have destroyed Hamas battalions there.

“Fear and extreme anxiety have gripped people after the evacuation order,” said Bani Suheila resident Ahmad Najjar. “There is a large displacement of residents.”

Most of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes, with many displaced multiple times. Israeli restrictions, fighting and the breakdown of public order have hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid, causing widespread hunger and fears of famine.

Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
The Israeli military ordered a mass evacuation of Palestinians from much of Khan Younis. The order is seen as a sign that troops are likely to launch a new ground assault into the Gaza Strip’s second-largest city. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
Monday’s evacuation order covered the eastern half of Khan Younis and a large swath of the Gaza Strip’s southeast corner. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
A man is transported on a hospital bed as displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
Israel told people to move to al-Mawasi, a coastal area designated by the Israeli army as a safe zone, which has become filled with crowded and unsanitary tent camps. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
Last week, the military ordered an evacuation from the north Gaza district of Shujayea, and intensive fighting has followed. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
The United Nations and relief agencies have voiced alarm over the dire humanitarian crisis and the threat of starvation the war and Israeli siege have brought for Gaza's 2.4 million people. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in eastern Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
As night fell, streams of civilians trudged on foot beside a steady flow of vehicles as people began making their way out of the evacuation zone. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Displaced Palestinians leave an area in east Khan Younis
A Palestinian woman displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flees Khan Younis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]