Photos: Muslims worldwide mark Ashura

Ashura is marked on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, by all Muslims.

Shia Muslims take part in a religious procession on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, in Lahore, Pakistan. [Arif Ali/AFP]
Published On 16 Jul 2024

Tens of thousands of Muslims across the globe on Tuesday observed Ashura, an annual commemoration mourning the seventh-century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein.

It is a particularly important period of mourning for Shia Muslims, as it marks the anniversary of the seventh-century Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq, when Hussein was killed.

To mourn his death in the year 680, Shia worshippers, wearing black, cry and beat their chests in unison. Some also flagellate themselves with swords and knife-edged chains.

More than 1,340 years after Hussein’s death, Baghdad, Tehran and other major cities were adorned on Tuesday with symbols of Shia piety and repentance: red flags for Hussein’s blood, symbolic black funeral tents and black dress for mourning, and processions of men and boys expressing fervour in the ritual of chest beating and self-flagellation with chains.

The death of Hussein is considered by the Shia community as a symbol of humanity’s struggle against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The primary rituals and observances on Ashura consist of public expressions of mourning. Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through voluntary fasting.

In parts of the world including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, Ashura will be marked on Wednesday.

In the Omani capital of Muscat, a shooting at a Shia mosque killed at least six people and wounded dozens late on Monday.

Pilgrims gather between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shia Muslim calendar, in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq. [Ahmed Saad/Reuters]
Iranian Shia Muslims perform a torch procession during a mourning ritual in Tehran, Iran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]
Shia Muslim girls take part in a mourning procession to mark Ashura in Istanbul, Turkey. [Dilara Senkaya/Reuters]
Shia mourners carry mock bodies in shrouds to show solidarity with Palestinians at a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, in Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir. [Sharafat Ali/Reuters]
Iranian Shia Muslims attend a ceremony to mark Ashura in Tehran, Iran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]
This aerial view shows Shia Muslim devotees attending a mourning ritual in the 10-day period leading up to Ashura in Nasiriyah in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province. [Asaad Niazi/AFP]
Afghan Shia Muslim women mourners march during a procession to mark Ashura in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul, Afghanistan. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Iranian Shia Muslim men take part in a mourning ritual in Tehran, Iran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters]
Shia Muslims take part in a procession to mark Ashura in Istanbul, Turkey. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]