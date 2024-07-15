In Pictures

Photos: Gaza, abortion and migrant rights protests outside RNC in US

Hundreds of demonstrators protest around the Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee.

Protesters march near the Fiserv Forum during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Jul 2024

Hundreds of demonstrators have converged on downtown Milwaukee to protest at the Republican National Convention (RNC), saying the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump will not affect their longstanding plans to demonstrate outside the site.

A wide range of organisations and activists gathered in a park outside the Fiserv Forum’s security perimeter on Monday to listen to speakers before a street march coordinated by the Coalition to March on the RNC.

The coalition, comprised largely of local groups, is calling for an end to the war in Gaza and supports abortion and immigrant rights. Organisers expected 5,000 to 10,000 attendees.

The atmosphere was festive, with music playing over loudspeakers, a man strumming a guitar and vendors selling T-shirts and buttons supporting both Republicans and Democrats.

One person wearing an orange prison jumpsuit dressed up with a Trump cutout for a face.

Activists carried signs that read, “Stand with Palestine,” “We Can No Longer Afford the Rich” and “Defend and Expand Immigrant Rights.”

At one point, a group of demonstrators got into an argument with counterprotesters who denounced LGBTQ rights, Muslims, Black Lives Matter and women.

At noon, the demonstrators set off on the march around the arena’s security perimeter in temperatures approaching 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), chanting, “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Republicans have got to go” and “This is what democracy looks like.” Many carried Palestinian flags.

The attempt on Trump’s life on Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, didn’t change anything for the demonstrators, said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesperson.

“The shooting has nothing to do with us,” he said.

A protester wears an orange prison jumpsuit with a large cutout of Trump's face. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
A woman protests against abortion as demonstrators and members of the Coalition to March on the RNC hold a rally. [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, Wisconsin's largest immigrant rights group, condemned political violence after the assassination attempt against Trump but blamed the former president for fostering anger. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
“It’s undeniable that Trump’s rhetoric, policies and actions have contributed to a climate of increased violence and legitimised hate crimes,” Neumann-Ortiz said. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Organisers of the march on July 15, 2024, described it as family-friendly and said they expected 5,000 to 10,000 participants. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Protesters chant near the Fiserv Forum, where the 2024 Republican National Convention is being held July 15-18. [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]
Peter Wilt, 64, of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, was in the crowd. He held a sign that read, “Now Will U Ban Automatic Weapons?” Wilt said the sign referred to the assassination attempt on Trump. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
“Common sense gun laws are just that, common sense,” Wilt said. “The GOP has refused to enact common sense gun laws, in part, because it hasn’t hit home for them.” [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
The protesters marched for a variety of issues - women's, LGBTQ, reproductive and immigrant rights and expressed support for Palestinians. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]