Photos: Gaza, abortion and migrant rights protests outside RNC in US

Hundreds of demonstrators have converged on downtown Milwaukee to protest at the Republican National Convention (RNC), saying the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump will not affect their longstanding plans to demonstrate outside the site.

A wide range of organisations and activists gathered in a park outside the Fiserv Forum’s security perimeter on Monday to listen to speakers before a street march coordinated by the Coalition to March on the RNC.

The coalition, comprised largely of local groups, is calling for an end to the war in Gaza and supports abortion and immigrant rights. Organisers expected 5,000 to 10,000 attendees.

The atmosphere was festive, with music playing over loudspeakers, a man strumming a guitar and vendors selling T-shirts and buttons supporting both Republicans and Democrats.

One person wearing an orange prison jumpsuit dressed up with a Trump cutout for a face.

Activists carried signs that read, “Stand with Palestine,” “We Can No Longer Afford the Rich” and “Defend and Expand Immigrant Rights.”

At one point, a group of demonstrators got into an argument with counterprotesters who denounced LGBTQ rights, Muslims, Black Lives Matter and women.

At noon, the demonstrators set off on the march around the arena’s security perimeter in temperatures approaching 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), chanting, “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Republicans have got to go” and “This is what democracy looks like.” Many carried Palestinian flags.

The attempt on Trump’s life on Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, didn’t change anything for the demonstrators, said Omar Flores, a coalition spokesperson.

“The shooting has nothing to do with us,” he said.