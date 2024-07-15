Israeli forces have killed at least 17 people after it struck a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency.

More than 80 people were injured in Sunday’s attack on the UN-run Abu Oraiban school. It is the fifth attack on a school-turned-shelter in eight days.

The Abu Oraiban school was housing “thousands of displaced people”, Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said, adding that most of the dead were women and children.

The Israeli military said its air force “struck a number of terrorists who were operating in the area of UNRWA’s Abu Araban [Abu Oraiban] school building in Nuseirat”.

Israel has repeatedly bombed UN buildings, schools and refugee camps in designated safe zones. At least 90 people were killed on Saturday after Israel struck al-Mawasi areas considered a safe zone.

More than half, or 190, facilities run by UNRWA, the main relief agency in Gaza, have been bombed by Israeli military – “some more than once”.

The European Union, France and Germany on Wednesday called for an investigation into the school strikes.