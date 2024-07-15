In Pictures

Israel bombs yet another UN-run school in Gaza, killing 17

Israeli missile strikes have killed 17 Palestinians and injured 80 sheltering at a school for displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A Palestinian woman reacts at the site of an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people
A Palestinian woman reacts at the site of an Israeli air strike on a UN school sheltering displaced people in Nuseirat. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Israeli forces have killed at least 17 people after it struck a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency.

More than 80 people were injured in Sunday’s attack on the UN-run Abu Oraiban school. It is the fifth attack on a school-turned-shelter in eight days.

The Abu Oraiban school was housing “thousands of displaced people”, Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said, adding that most of the dead were women and children.

The Israeli military said its air force “struck a number of terrorists who were operating in the area of UNRWA’s Abu Araban [Abu Oraiban] school building in Nuseirat”.

Israel has repeatedly bombed UN buildings, schools and refugee camps in designated safe zones. At least 90 people were killed on Saturday after Israel struck al-Mawasi areas considered a safe zone.

More than half, or 190, facilities run by UNRWA, the main relief agency in Gaza, have been bombed by Israeli military – “some more than once”.

The European Union, France and Germany on Wednesday called for an investigation into the school strikes.

Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
A Palestinian man carries a wounded child after an Israeli air strike on the UN school sheltering displaced people in Nusairat refugee camp. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
The Abu Oraiban school was housing "thousands of displaced people," Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
Israel has previously targeted schools in the Nuseirat refugee camp at least two times. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
The Israeli military said its air force "struck a number of terrorists who were operating in the area of UNRWA's Abu Araban [Abu Oraiban] school building in Nuseirat". It has provided no proof of its claims. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
Palestinians look at the damage following Israeli bombardment of the Abu Oraiban school. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
UNRWA is considered the lifeline for Gaza. But its schools and aid centres have been repeatedly attacked, adding to the humanitarian crisis. More than 170 UNRWA staff have been killed since Israel launched war on Gaza in October. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Israeli devastating strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat camp
Most of the victims at the Abu Oraiban school in the Nuseirat refugee camp are women and children. [Eyad Baba/AFP]