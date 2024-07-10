In Pictures

A participant is hit by a young cow during a show after the second "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona
A participant is hit by a young bull during a show after the second "encierro", or bull run, at the San Fermin festival. [Miguel Riopa/AFP]
At least two runners were injured during the third bull run at Pamplona’s traditional Festival of San Fermin in northern Spain.

Dressed in white clothes and red scarves as per tradition, thousands of people filled the Pamplona City Hall square to attend the “chupinazo” – the launch of a massive firecracker – marking the start of the nine-day festival on Saturday.

The run became world famous after being immortalised by American writer Ernest Hemingway in his novel The Sun Also Rises in 1926.

Pamplona is awash with red and white. The San Fermin festivities, with medieval origins from the 16th century, also includes concerts, religious processions, and lots of wine.

The climax, however, comes every day at 8am when hundreds of participants launch themselves into a dangerous race with six heavy fighting bulls, some weighing more than 600kg (1,320 pounds), through the narrow streets of the city centre.

During the intense “running of the bulls”, which lasts less than three minutes, the runners try to get as close as possible to the beasts in their sprint to the Pamplona bullring, where bullfights are held in the afternoon and the animals are killed by matadors.

Six people were hurt on Sunday with one participant gored and five suffering bruising. There have been 16 deaths since 1924, the last in 2009.

Animal rights activists call the bull runs “medieval cruelty” and say they must be halted immediately. The bull run is nothing more than panicked animals trying to escape through crowds of people screaming, they say.

Participants wave their red scarves during the "chupinazo", the opening ceremony to kick off the Festival of San Fermín outside Pamplona's town hall in northern Spain. [Ander Gillenea/AFP]
Onlookers anxiously wait for the start of the running of the six bulls at 8am. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
People test their speed and bravery by dashing with six fighting bulls through the narrow streets of Pamplona. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Some festival participants fall down as the animals run past. [Miguel Riopa/AFP]
Runners try to get as close as possible to the animals during their sprint to the Pamplona bullring. [Cesar Manso/AFP]
A bull jumps over revellers lying on the ground at the entrance of the Pamplona bullring. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
Participants arrive at the Pamplona bullring after running with the bulls. [Ander Gillenea/AFP]