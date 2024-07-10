In Pictures

Israel-Palestine conflict

Deadly Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed after Israel bombed a school housing displaced civilians in Khan Younis.

Relatives of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 10 Jul 2024

An Israeli air attack on a school housing displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza has killed at least 30 people in the fourth such attack in as many days.

The attack in the town of Abbasan, east of Khan Younis, hit the entrance of al-Awdah school, wounding at least 53 people. Palestinian medics said most of the victims were women and children.

The Israeli military said it carried out the strike on Tuesday as it was targeting a “terrorist from Hamas’s military wing” near the school. It acknowledged carrying out three other strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools being used as shelters.

“Since the war began, two-thirds of UNRWA schools in Gaza have been hit, some were bombed out, many severely damaged,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

“Schools have gone from safe places of education and hope for children to overcrowded shelters and often ending up a place of death & misery,” he posted on X.

On Saturday, an Israeli strike hit al-Jawni school in Nuseirat, in the centre of the enclave, killing 16 people, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. UNRWA said 2,000 people were sheltering there at the time.

The following day, a strike on the Holy Family school in Gaza City killed four people, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency.

The Latin Patriarchate, owners of the school, said hundreds of people had packed the grounds at the time.

Another UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat was hit on Monday. A local hospital said several people were taken in for treatment.

“The blatant disregard of international humanitarian law cannot become the new normal,” Lazzarini said, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Hamas has warned that the stepped-up Israeli offensive could jeopardise mediated ceasefire talks, with another round taking place on Wednesday in Qatar.

A Palestinian man reacts at the site of an Israeli attack on al-Awdah school. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinian girls walk past the school hit by an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Israel's military said it had carried out a strike on Tuesday in the area and was reviewing the incident. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians, seen through a damaged wall, stand at the site of an Israeli air attack outside a school in Khan Younis, the fourth such strike in four days. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
A man injured during Israeli bombardment on the school-turned-shelter in Khan Younis is helped as he arrives at Nasser Hospital. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Injured Palestinians await treatment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in the attack, at Nasser Hospital. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Mourners pray next to bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes, at Nasser Hospital. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]