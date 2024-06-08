In Pictures

Hospital overwhelmed with victims of Israeli attacks on central Gaza

At least 210 dead and more wounded in Israeli attacks on Deir el-Balah and Nuseirat in central Gaza.

An injured child looks on at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8
An injured child looks on at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli attack, in Deir el-Balah, Saturday [Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]
Published On 8 Jun 2024

Gaza’s Government Media Office says an “Israeli massacre” at the Nuseirat refugee camp has killed 210 Palestinians and wounded more than 400.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said “large numbers” of killed and wounded on Saturday were arriving at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the majority of them children and women.

“Dozens of injured people are lying on the ground, and medical teams are trying to save them with the basic medical capabilities they have available,” it said, adding that it is short on medicine and food, and that its main generator has stopped functioning due to a lack of fuel.

A Health Ministry spokesman earlier said that there were still “a lot of” bodies and wounded people that remained on the streets.

Communications were affected amid the intense bombardment, but reporting from inside the “overwhelmed” hospital via a telephone call, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary said the situation is tense, with terrified people on the street not knowing where to turn.

“There are explosions happening every minute. Ambulances are transferring the wounded to the hospital where we are trapped. It’s chaos inside the hospital. There are children among the wounded,” she said.

Dr Tanya Haj-Hassan, a paediatric intensive care doctor with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), described Al-Aqsa Hospital as a “complete bloodbath”, adding that it looked “like a slaughterhouse”.

The devastating attacks took place as Israeli forces conducted a rescue operation in Nuseirat to free four Israeli captives. At least one Israeli captive was killed in the operation.

Palestinians evacuate dead and wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah on Saturday, June 8
Palestinians evacuate dead and wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir el-Balah on Saturday. [Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo]
Medics and nurses wait and watch for the arrival of injured and killed Palestinian to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, following the Israeli bombardment of a residential apartment in Deir al-Balah and an area of al-Maghazi, on June 8
Medics and nurses wait and watch for the arrival of injured and killed Palestinian to the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, following the Israeli bombardment of a residential apartment in Deir el-Balah and an area of Maghazi. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinian man carries a casualty in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8
Palestinian man carries a casualty in the aftermath of an Israeli attack, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are treated at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah on Saturday, June 8
The hospital became overwhelmed as hundreds of casualties arrived. [Mohammed Hajjar/AP Photo]
An injured woman sits at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8
An injured woman sits on the floor waiting to receive medical care. [Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]
An injured child is assisted at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, June 8
An injured child is assisted at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are treated at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah on Saturday
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are treated at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Mohammed Hajjar/AP Photo]
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip June 8
Palestinians mourn as they retrieve the bodies of dead relatives at Al-Aqsa Hospital. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip June 8
Palestinians react during the funeral of relatives killed in Israeli raids. [Doaa Rouqa/Reuters]
Palestinians stand by their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah on Saturday, June 8
Palestinians retrieve bodies of their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment at al-Aqsa Hospital. [Mohammed Hajjar/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, June 8
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment. [Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP Photo]