Photos: World War II veterans honoured on D-Day’s 80th anniversary

World War II veterans from United States, United Kingdom and Canada are in Normandy to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings.

D-Day British veterans attend the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion's commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Allied landings in Normandy, at the World War II British Normandy Memorial near the village of Ver-sur-Mer which overlooks Gold Beach and Juno Beach in northwestern France. [Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters]
Published On 6 Jun 2024

The United Kingdom’s King Charles has expressed “eternal admiration” to the Allied soldiers that reached France by sea and air to drive out Nazi forces, as world leaders and veterans celebrated the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

“Let us pray such sacrifice will never be made again,” Charles said during a ceremony in Normandy.

“We recall the lesson that comes to us again and again, across the decades: Free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny.”

D-Day – which marked a turning point against Nazi Germany during World War II – remains history’s largest amphibious invasion. Many of the surviving veterans of the attack are now more than 100 years old.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron presented a Legion d’Honneur award – France’s highest honour – to Christian Lamb, a 103-year-old member of the wartime British naval service who helped plan the landings, describing her as “a hero in the shadows”.

“You have set us an example, which we’ll not forget. France will never forget the British troops who landed on D-Day and all their brothers in arms,” he said.

At a ceremony in Colleville-sur-Mer, where row after row of white marble crosses – some with names, some unmarked – show the toll the invasion took on allied forces, Macron also awarded the Legion d’Honneur to US veterans, many in wheelchairs.

“You are back here today at home, if I may say,” Macron told American veterans in English, saying France would not forget their sacrifice.

France's President Emmanuel Macron presenting an award to British World War II veteran, Christian Lamb, who helped to plan the D-Day landings. [Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters]
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, greet a World War II veteran during ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Pipers from France, Germany and the United Kingdom during a procession at the Commonwealth War Grave Commission's Bayeux War Cemetery in Normandy. [Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters]
A World War II veteran sits in a wheelchair on the day of a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings in Normandy. [Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters]
The UK's King Charles, Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the British Normandy Memorial of Ver-sur-Mer. [Hannah McKay/Reuters]
US World War II veterans listen to national anthems during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. [Virginia Mayo/AP Photo]
The crowd waits for the start of a commemorative ceremony to mark D-Day 80th anniversary, at US cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy. [Daniel Cole/Pool/Reuters]
World War II veteran Warren Goss poses for a photo during a ceremony near Utah Beach near Saint-Martin-de-Vareville, Normandy. [Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo]
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, walk on stage during ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]