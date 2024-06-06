An Israeli air attack on a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp killed at least 40 people, mainly women and children, according to local government officials.

The raid on Thursday came after the military announced a new ground and air assault in several refugee camps in central Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering at al-Sardi school, which is linked to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), when it came under attack.

Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, condemned the predawn attack as a “horrible massacre”.