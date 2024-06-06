In Pictures

Israel attacks UN-run school in central Gaza, killing at least 40

Government spokesman says Al-Aqsa Hospital at three times its clinical capacity as dead and wounded continue to arrive.

Palestinians check a UN-school that was hit during Irsaeli bombradment in Nuseirat
Palestinians check the damage at the UN-run school that was hit by an Israeli air attack in Nuseirat. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Published On 6 Jun 2024

An Israeli air attack on a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp killed at least 40 people, mainly women and children, according to local government officials.

The raid on Thursday came after the military announced a new ground and air assault in several refugee camps in central Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering at al-Sardi school, which is linked to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), when it came under attack.

Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, condemned the predawn attack as a “horrible massacre”.

 

Israeli airstrike hit on UNRWA school in Nuseirat refugee camp
The Israeli military said its fighter jets had struck the UN-run school as it was used by Palestinian fighters. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians check a UN-school that was hit during Irsaeli bombradment in Nuseirat
A Palestinian boy looks at a pool of blood. The strike on the school killed at least 40 people, including women and children, according to local government officials. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians check a UN-school that was hit during Irsaeli bombradment in Nuseirat
The school was filled with Palestinians who had fled Israeli offensives and bombardment in northern Gaza. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Israeli airstrike hit on UNRWA school in Nuseirat refugee camp
UNRWA schools have functioned as shelters since the start of Israel's war on Gaza. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians check a UN-school that was hit during Irsaeli bombradment in Nuseirat
Palestinians react at the UN-school hit by an Israeli air raid. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Israeli airstrike hit on UNRWA school in Nuseirat refugee camp
A UN staff member checks the damage at the school. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians check a UN-school that was hit during Irsaeli bombradment in Nuseirat
Palestinians check the bodies of their relatives killed by the Israeli strike on the UNRWA school. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Israeli airstrike hit on UNRWA school in Nuseirat refugee camp
The latest strike came as US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators resumed talks on Wednesday to try to secure a truce and captives' release deal. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu]