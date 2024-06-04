In Pictures

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears set to retain power at the head of a governing coalition.

A supporter of Indian National Congress (INC) party waves India's national flag after counting of votes began for India's general election, at the INC headquarters in New Delhi [Arun Sankar/AFP]
India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed election victory for his party and its allies on Tuesday, but the opposition said they had “punished” the governing party to confound predictions and reduce their parliamentary majority.

Commentators and exit polls had projected an overwhelming victory for Modi, whose campaign wooed the Hindu majority to the worry of the country’s 200-million-plus Muslim community, deepening concerns over minority rights.

But for the first time in a decade, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure an overall majority of its own, figures from the election commission showed, meaning it would need to rely on its alliance partners.

The main opposition Congress party was set to nearly double its parliamentary seats, in a remarkable turnaround largely driven by deals to field single candidates against the BJP’s electoral juggernaut.

“Voters have punished the BJP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters. “I was confident that the people of this country would give the right response.”

With nearly 99 percent of votes counted, the BJP’s vote share at 36.7 percent was marginally lower than it was in the last polls in 2019.

Celebrations had already begun at BJP headquarters before the full announcement of results. But the mood at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi was also one of jubilation.

“BJP has failed to win a big majority on its own,” Congress lawmaker Rajeev Shukla told reporters. “It’s a moral defeat for them.”

Supporters of Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate India's general election results in Bengaluru. [Idrees Mohammed/AFP]
Activists from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party wave their flag as they celebrate results for India's general election in Kolkata. [Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP]
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of the vote counting at their party headquarters in Chennai. [Mahesh Kumar A./AP Photo]
Samajwadi Party supporters celebrate their party's lead during the counting of votes in India's national election in Lucknow. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) dance as they celebrate their party's lead during the counting of votes in India's national election in Mumba. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
Supporters of Indian National Congress (INC) party celebrate vote counting results for India's general election. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
A Samajwadi Party supporter carries portraits of party leader Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress Party leader, Rahul Gandhi, as he celebrates his party's lead during the counting of votes in India's national election in Lucknow. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters light firecrackers after hearing of a candidate's victory during the counting of votes in India's national election, in New Delhi. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Supporters of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) dance as they celebrate their party's lead during the counting of votes in India's national election in Mumba. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]