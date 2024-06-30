In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

‘Hallowed ground’ – Glastonbury festival, a haven from a divided world

As the UK heads towards a general election, festivalgoers enjoy a break from acrimony, politics and money worries.

Glastonbury
People gather on Glastonbury Hill during the first day of the festival. At sunset, they sit and enjoy the view. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
By Giorgia Tobiolo
Published On 30 Jun 2024

Glastonbury, UK – Amid the sound of a resounding bass from The Levels and guitars from The Pyramid, there is a palpable sense of community in the air at Glastonbury – home to the United Kingdom’s biggest music festival. Since it began more than 50 years ago, it has become a major fixture for the British summer time, attracting some 200,000 people this year.

As Britons head towards a general election following 14 years of a Conservative government later this week, Glastonbury is a haven for those feeling less than cheerful about life in the UK.

“Everything’s wrecked, basically,” festivalgoer Lewis John tells Al Jazeera as he relaxes at the camp he has pitched in the Silver Hayes dedicated art space, where he is a crew member. “I mean, we’ve had 14 years of the same thing. Public services stripped down to bare bones for the sake of profit and privatisation is a complete joke.”

His most pressing concern is the cost of living. “Some new housing would be good, an actual affordable mortgage,” he says. “So, I’m 23. And I pretty much know that I’m never gonna own a house.”

For now, he doesn’t have to worry about all that. Glastonbury, with its music, arts, visual installations, lighting and design is an immersive experience which offers some diversion from the real world – if only for a few days. People here say it gives them a bit of hope for a better, more artistic and more harmonious way of life.

Klaud Brown, 39, is enjoying the relaxed atmosphere before the serious business of an election begins. “This place, I keep saying to everyone, is a hallowed ground. I have been to Glastonbury probably like six or seven times now. What’s not to like?” he says.

“I was mainly a Labour supporter, but I think I’ll be voting Green to tell you the truth, whether they get in now or in 10 years.”

Israel’s war on Gaza is what’s swayed his vote this year, says Klaus, and he is not the only one. According to a YouGov poll commissioned by Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Council for Arab-British Understanding in May, more than 70 percent of British people want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Daniel, 29, who stops to pose for a picture with Al Jazeera in The Park area of the festival (described as “a vibrant home of eclectic fabulousness”) is also concerned about conflict in the Middle East. He says he longs for “world peace” and “a United Britain”. He’d really like everyone to stop fighting and be a bit more like the people here at Glastonbury.

“It is my first time, I love it. Everyone’s so friendly. Everyone’s having a nice time. There are no issues whatsoever among everyone.”

Rebecca, 50, relaxing on a chair at The Other Stage venue of the festival with her partner and two children, echoes this sentiment. “I guess it would be better if more people could live peacefully and be more tolerant of each other. Again, I guess not so quick to judge. Yeah, just more tolerance.”

Ilona, 27, who is strolling along a walkway between stages, is feeling politically homeless, but is hoping for change – something she’s not confident she will get even if the polls are correct and the main opposition party, Labour, sweeps to power in a landslide victory. “I don’t think anyone’s really got the best interests at heart at all. What I hope for the future is to see the government run by a party that is not one of two. Someone different, a change.”

For now, she’s content to enjoy the party atmosphere of Glastonbury. “Third time here and I like that everyone is happy,” she says.

Glastonbury
A scene from the Glastonbury-on-Sea pier venue, a 60 metres (197 feet) long traditional seafront structure in a field, with surrounding views of the festival and standing about 7.6 metres (25 feet) above the ground [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
The crowd enjoys a live performance at the Lonely Hearts Club stage. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Lewis, a 27-year-old artist and crew member of Silver Hayes, says: "Hopefully, the vision of Britain in the future is just something that works. That would be nice. A nice change, really." [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Large boards remind festivalgoers to vote this Thursday, but not everyone appreciates the reminder about the upcoming general election. This sign has been covered with graffiti. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Glastonbury gets very crowded, so festivalgoers walk around with sticks displaying symbols or flags which can be easily spotted. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
A couple hug as they walk together towards the Lonely Hearts Club stage in matching shirts. Many festivalgoers put a lot of planning into their attire for this event. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Two festivalgoers are hoisted up onto shoulders for a better view of the performances. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Ilona, 27, says: "My hope for the future is to see a government run by a party that is not one of the usual two. Someone different.” [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Known for their eccentricity and freedom of expression, Glastonbury-goers put on a vibrant display of colours, styles and inspiration for fashion lovers. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Road signs point towards the different stages such as The Levels, The Pyramid, Firmly Rooted, BBC Introducing and Woodsies, where artists like Bonobo, PJ Harvey and Jamie xx are performing. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
Dotted around Glastonbury Festival are posters and art supporting calls for action on issues such as climate change and Israel's war on Gaza. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
As the sun starts to set, Daniel, 29, poses for a picture while he enjoys the moment: “My hope for the future is a united Britain and a united world as well as world peace.” [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
A festivalgoer enjoys the first night after a day in which the weather has been hot and almost Mediterranean. The festival organisers issued a heat warning to as temperatures soared. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
The Information Stage is crowded as revellers dance the night away. Daytime talks and discussions on current affairs and cultural issues at this venue transition into a party atmosphere at night. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]
Glastonbury
A traditional ice cream van - a beloved British institution - helps people cool down in the heart of Glastonbury Festival. [Giorgia Tabiolo/Al Jazeera]