Glastonbury, UK – Amid the sound of a resounding bass from The Levels and guitars from The Pyramid, there is a palpable sense of community in the air at Glastonbury – home to the United Kingdom’s biggest music festival. Since it began more than 50 years ago, it has become a major fixture for the British summer time, attracting some 200,000 people this year.

As Britons head towards a general election following 14 years of a Conservative government later this week, Glastonbury is a haven for those feeling less than cheerful about life in the UK.

“Everything’s wrecked, basically,” festivalgoer Lewis John tells Al Jazeera as he relaxes at the camp he has pitched in the Silver Hayes dedicated art space, where he is a crew member. “I mean, we’ve had 14 years of the same thing. Public services stripped down to bare bones for the sake of profit and privatisation is a complete joke.”

His most pressing concern is the cost of living. “Some new housing would be good, an actual affordable mortgage,” he says. “So, I’m 23. And I pretty much know that I’m never gonna own a house.”

For now, he doesn’t have to worry about all that. Glastonbury, with its music, arts, visual installations, lighting and design is an immersive experience which offers some diversion from the real world – if only for a few days. People here say it gives them a bit of hope for a better, more artistic and more harmonious way of life.

Klaud Brown, 39, is enjoying the relaxed atmosphere before the serious business of an election begins. “This place, I keep saying to everyone, is a hallowed ground. I have been to Glastonbury probably like six or seven times now. What’s not to like?” he says.

“I was mainly a Labour supporter, but I think I’ll be voting Green to tell you the truth, whether they get in now or in 10 years.”

Israel’s war on Gaza is what’s swayed his vote this year, says Klaus, and he is not the only one. According to a YouGov poll commissioned by Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Council for Arab-British Understanding in May, more than 70 percent of British people want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Daniel, 29, who stops to pose for a picture with Al Jazeera in The Park area of the festival (described as “a vibrant home of eclectic fabulousness”) is also concerned about conflict in the Middle East. He says he longs for “world peace” and “a United Britain”. He’d really like everyone to stop fighting and be a bit more like the people here at Glastonbury.

“It is my first time, I love it. Everyone’s so friendly. Everyone’s having a nice time. There are no issues whatsoever among everyone.”

Rebecca, 50, relaxing on a chair at The Other Stage venue of the festival with her partner and two children, echoes this sentiment. “I guess it would be better if more people could live peacefully and be more tolerant of each other. Again, I guess not so quick to judge. Yeah, just more tolerance.”

Ilona, 27, who is strolling along a walkway between stages, is feeling politically homeless, but is hoping for change – something she’s not confident she will get even if the polls are correct and the main opposition party, Labour, sweeps to power in a landslide victory. “I don’t think anyone’s really got the best interests at heart at all. What I hope for the future is to see the government run by a party that is not one of two. Someone different, a change.”

For now, she’s content to enjoy the party atmosphere of Glastonbury. “Third time here and I like that everyone is happy,” she says.