In Pictures

Gallery|ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India celebrates ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph with trophy and fireworks

As India’s cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, fans back home rejoiced with celebrations of their own on the streets all across the country.

India's Virat Kohli carries the winners' trophy as he celebrates after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Virat Kohli led India to glory in his last T20 match for the country [Ramon Espinosa/AP]
Published On 30 Jun 2024

India’s T20 World Cup triumph was celebrated far and wide across the country after Rohit Sharma and his team ended the country’s global trophy drought in Barbados.

Virat Kohli hit a match-winning 76 to set up India’s seven-run win over South Africa in a thrilling final on Saturday and cap off his incredible T20 international career with a glittering silver trophy.

The title victory comes after more than a decade of heartbreaks in knockout matches of ICC World Cups, including two at home in 2014 and 2023.

The cricket-crazy country erupted with midnight celebrations as fans in blue Indian shirts on cars and bikes took to the streets across cities including the capital New Delhi.

Fans shed tears of joy and danced on the streets in Mumbai, flung their little ones in the air inside shopping malls in Lucknow and took out car parades in Ahmedabad past midnight.

India's Kuldeep Yadav lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup
India's Kuldeep Yadav lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. [Ash Allen/Reuters]
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the winners' trophy after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29
Jasprit Bumrah lifts the winners' trophy as India take a lap of honour at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
India's captain Rohit Sharma hugs his wife Ritika Sajdeh after India won the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma hugs his wife Ritika Sajdeh after the win. [Chandan Khanna/AFP]
India's Virat Kohli talks to his family on his mobile phone as he celebrates after winning the T20 World Cup
Player of the Match Virat Kohli shows off his winner's medal as he talks to his family on his phone. [Ash Allen/Reuters]
Cricket fans celebrate after India wins the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in a shopping mall in Lucknow, India, Saturday June 29
Cricket fans at a shopping mall in Lucknow, India lift young children in the air to celebrate their team's win. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Supporters celebrate after India victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa, in Bengaluru on June 29
Supporters gather in Bengaluru, India to celebrate after the victory. [Idrees Mohammed/AFP]
A fan holds a smoke bombs as he celebrates India's victory at the 2024 ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup, at India gate in New Delhi on June 29
A fan holds a smoke bombs as he celebrates at India Gate in New Delhi. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Fans celebrate after India wins the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa, in New Delhi on June 29
Fans celebrate the title in New Delhi, home to India's hero with the bat Virat Kohli. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 30
Cricket fans throng on streets in Ahmedabad, six months after India lost the 50-over World Cup final in the city, to celebrate their long-awaited win. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]
Cricket fans cheer in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, June 29, 2024, as they watch a broadcast of the ICC T20 World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Barbados
Cricket fans in the southern city of Hyderabad, home to fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, cheer in after the win. [Mahesh Kumar A./AP Photo]
Cricket fans celebrate by lighting firecrackers in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Sunday, June 30
Cricket fans celebrate by lighting firecrackers in Lucknow, capital of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. [Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo]
Cricket fans throng on streets to celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match against South Africa played at Barbados, in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 30
Cricket fans took to the streets on foot and in their vehicles in Ahmedabad, home of India's bowling hero Jasprit Bumrah. [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]